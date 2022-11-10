Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
These stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 — but their online sales are on now
Wondering which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022? A decent amount of them have decided to take the holiday off, actually. Some retailers will open early on Black Friday, though, while others have announced they’ll stay closed for Black Friday. It’s a lot to keep up with, but...
CBS News
Veterans Day 2022: What's open & what's closed
MIAMI – Friday is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who have served in the U.S. military. It is a federal holiday, which means government institutions are closed, but many retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants will remain open. If you are a veteran, click here to...
Is There Mail on Veterans Day? USPS, FedEx Delivery and Opening Hours
There will be no United States Postal Service pickup or delivery services, and USPS branches will also be closed.
What grocery stores are open on Veterans Day 2022? ShopRite hours, Whole Foods hours, Trader Joe’s hours, Wegmans hours
Acme (7 a.m. - 11 p.m.) BJ’s Wholesale Club (8 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Costco (10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.) Foodtown (varies by store) ShopRite (varies by store) Stop & Shop (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Trader Joe’s (8 a.m.- 9 p.m.) Walmart (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
CNET
Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why
The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
iheart.com
Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day
It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
Walmart is offering a half-off deal for its Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+, and it includes early access to Black Friday deals
Shoppers can access early Black Friday deals with a new Walmart+ membership offer. The deal includes 50% off the annual membership and limited offers like Lyft rideshare credit. The discount is not available for current members, and the offer ends Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Ahead of Black Friday,...
Veterans Day Deals: Many restaurants offering free meals on Friday
BOSTON - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day - a time for all Americans to show their appreciation for those who have served our country. Many restaurant chains are also saying "thank you" with free meals and other discounts for veterans and active military personnel. Below, check out some of the offers available at Boston-area eateries this Friday. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some of the meal deals are dine-in only. You might want to call ahead and check with your local restaurant before taking them up on a promotion. 110 Grill:...
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest ever for the...
ALDI to match 2019 prices on Thanksgiving items
Starting November 2, ALDI will match its 2019 prices and offer discounts of up to 30% on items including Thanksgiving appetizers, sides, desserts, and beverages.
These generators were recalled after 24 people had their fingers maimed
Backup generator manufacturer Generac is recalling some of its portable generators because 24 people had their fingers accidentally amputated while using them. Generac received 37 injury reports. Twenty-four of them led to finger amputations and five led to finger crushing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). “An...
