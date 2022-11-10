Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants

BOSTON - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day - a time for all Americans to show their appreciation for those who have served our country. Many restaurant chains are also saying "thank you" with free meals and other discounts for veterans and active military personnel. Below, check out some of the offers available at Boston-area eateries this Friday. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some of the meal deals are dine-in only. You might want to call ahead and check with your local restaurant before taking them up on a promotion. 110 Grill:...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO