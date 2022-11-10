TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This morning people lined Wabash Avenue to show their support as the Veterans Day parade made its way through downtown Terre Haute. About 60 organizations took part in the parade. Courtney Walker, manager of the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League was one of the organizers of the event. She says it was a lot of fun putting on the parade and hopes to do it every year. She also says the turnout was phenomenal and is grateful for everyone who came out to show their support for veterans.

