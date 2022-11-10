Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney zings Giants while getting praise for breakout game: ‘A big factor’
Welcome to the party, pal. Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found the end zone for the first time in his brief NFL career on Sunday, helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Toney’s six-yard touchdown reception...
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they’re a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants did all of that...
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Bet up to $1,000 risk-free on Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 10 slate closes in Philadelphia and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a new bettor’s ticket to first-bet insurance up to $1,000...
NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022
The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Yankees are screwed without Aaron Judge, insider says, and Giants are ‘all in on this man’
The Yankees better re-sign Aaron Judge, or else …. Sirius XM MLB Network Radio host and former Mets general manager Steve Phillips predicts the Yankees will be hard pressed contending next season if Judge walks. “I don’t know how to construct the Yankees if they lose Aaron Judge to make...
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
MNF DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 plus $1,050 in bonuses for Commanders vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFC East rivals renew acquaintances when the Commanders face the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and you can score up to $1,250 in...
Caesars promo code for MNF: $1,250 first-bet insurance for Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 10 wraps up at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles host the Commanders, and bettors can score a $1,250 risk-free bet with...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on MNF, NBA, and more on November 14
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s a busy time on the sports calendar and a DraftKings promo code can lead to over $1,250 in bonuses including a bet...
Mets chasing All-Star left-hander while pursuing trade with AL East contender
The New York Mets are looking to sign some new talent. Their ace Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract last week and if he is lost to free agency, the Mets will need to find another star pitcher to replace him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Steelers columnist slams N.J.’s Kenny Pickett: ‘Right now, I think he stinks’
Is Kenny Pickett good enough to be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Pickett’s passer rating in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was just 79.7 as he threw for 199 yards, going 18 for 30 and getting sacked six times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MLB notes: Ex-Mets pitcher gets paid, former Yankees reliever in demand, Jose Trevino’s latest award
Time for a quick roundup of MLB news from over the weekend. Right-hander Rafael Montero re-signed with the Houston Astros, getting a three-year, $34.5 million contract, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old Montero was a high-leverage arm in the Astros bullpen as Houston won its second World Series title. He posted...
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
Eagles vs. Commanders player props: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts props lead MNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Washington makes the short trip to Philadelphia to close out the Week 10 slate, and we have our favorite Commanders vs. Eagles player...
What channel is Miami Dolphins game today vs. Browns? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 10 AFC football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0