Two Suspects Arrested for Larceny from a Construction Site in Brighton

At about 5:04 AM, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), responded to a call for a larceny in progress at 130 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton. Upon arrival, officers observed two individuals inside of the construction site located at that address. After further investigation, the two...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 9:16 PM on, Saturday, November 12, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 465 Washington Street in Dorchester that resulted in a firearm arrest of Angie Garcia, 29, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed...
