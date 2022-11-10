Read full article on original website
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers
The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Podcast: Big win, ugly hit, milestone sack and TD worthy of a Toney covered in Chiefs podcast
The possibility of a defeat for a team that loses the turnover battle by three, falls victim to an opening onside kick and misses an extra point has to be high. But the Chiefs also did many things well in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday. We unpacked most...
Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes
Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes
The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors
Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant
After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
Did Kwity Paye Suffer Injury Setback vs. Raiders?
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after his squad beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on Sunday, but it wasn't all good news as edge rusher Kwity Paye suffered a setback on his previously injured ankle. Paye played just 18 snaps against the Raiders after logging 46...
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements
Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look
They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF
The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
