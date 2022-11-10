Read full article on original website
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
Wilson School Board to address member's comments
SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School Board in Berks County will hold a special meeting Monday night to address a member's race-related comments. The board said its leaders are already working to censure Mike Martin and request his resignation. Last week, Martin reportedly quoted a passage while discussing...
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Overnight rolling stops rescheduled for Route 22/322 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
The overnight rolling stops planned on westbound Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County have been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. Weather permitting, rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be in place on westbound Route 22/322 from midnight to 5 a.m....
York County high school student dies after bus stop accident
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
Search continues for shooter who killed man at student apartment complex near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County continue to search for the shooter who killed a man early Saturday near Kutztown University. Diego Velazquez, 18, of Reading, was fatally shot in an off-campus student housing complex, according to state police. University officials said he was not a student.
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Montgomery County officials released a breakdown Monday of how many potential votes remain to be counted in the battle for the 151st state House seat, which could be a majority-maker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Spoiler alert: The total universe of outstanding ballots is 334. With the current gap...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
Lane restrictions expected to disrupt traffic on Route 30 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
This is a reminder that work is set to begin tomorrow on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require lane restrictions which could cause major delays. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday...
Central Pa. holiday shopping center guide: Santa Claus appearances, seasonal retailers, hours, more
With Black Friday just around the corner, area retailers and shopping centers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season. When will malls open on Black Friday? Where can you visit Santa Claus? Who are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?. We’ve got the...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner
Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat
Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
