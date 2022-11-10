North Quincy Man Claims $1 Million Powerball Jackpot Prize: Officials

Richard Lavery of North Quincy took home the $1 million Powerball Jackpot prize Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

One lucky resident on the South Shore took home the biggest prize won in Massachusetts in a historic Powerball Jackpot drawing this week, lottery officials report.

Richard Lavery, of North Quincy, won a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The jackpot was set at a record-breaking $2.04 billion, Massachusetts State Lottery officials report.

Lavery bought the winning ticket at West Squantum Market & Liquors located at 1205 West Squantum Street in Quincy, lottery officials said. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lavery claimed his prize (before taxes) at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on Thursday. He said he does not have any immediate plans on how to use his winnings yet, officials said.

Meanwhile another $1 million prize, won off a ticket sold at Energy North (Boxborough Mobil), located at 1425 Massachusetts Avenue, in Boxborough, has yet to be claimed, officials said.

While no one in the Commonwealth took home the historic jackpot, nine other winning Quic Pic tickets worth $50,000 were sold in the Bay State. You can find out where those tickets were sold by clicking here.

