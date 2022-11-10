Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Crimson Tide did manage to pull out a victory against Ole Miss and kept its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, but with most of the teams ranked ahead of Alabama winning over the weekend, the shift up the poll is minimal. The Tide are now ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, three spots up from last week.
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off
NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
George Pickens is Craving Wins After Saints Victory
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10. It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.
Commanders vs. Eagles: Live In-Game Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Washington Commanders aim for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they'll visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. Washington (4-5) had an extra day of rest to ponder mistakes made during a 20-17 loss to the...
Puff Johnson eyeing return in trip to Portland
After missing the season's first two games, North Carolina forward Puff Johnson is progressing towards a return to the Tar Heel lineup. In his press conference on Monday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with Gardner-Webb, Hubert Davis detailed the future for the junior wing. "He practiced yesterday and had limited reps...
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Vermont stands in way of USC climbing over .500
Southern California continues its season-opening, four-game homestand on Tuesday when it welcomes to Los Angeles a Vermont team closing out
