Wichita Eagle

Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory

The Crimson Tide did manage to pull out a victory against Ole Miss and kept its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, but with most of the teams ranked ahead of Alabama winning over the weekend, the shift up the poll is minimal. The Tide are now ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, three spots up from last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Five In-Season Additions Paying Paying Off

NASHVILLE – In the closing seconds of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over Denver on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass toward the end zone, hoping for a miraculous reception. Instead, defensive back Josh Kalu tipped the ball, which settled in the hands of cornerback Terrance...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

George Pickens is Craving Wins After Saints Victory

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10. It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Puff Johnson eyeing return in trip to Portland

After missing the season's first two games, North Carolina forward Puff Johnson is progressing towards a return to the Tar Heel lineup. In his press conference on Monday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with Gardner-Webb, Hubert Davis detailed the future for the junior wing. "He practiced yesterday and had limited reps...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wichita Eagle

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE

