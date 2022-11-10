Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past
The Las Vegas Raiders have been lost on the road, but this Sunday they are coming home to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that might be worse off mentally than they are. The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and...
Wichita Eagle
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys ‘Lose Control’? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?. By Commander Country Staff Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers
The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
Wichita Eagle
Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes
Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers
The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Wichita Eagle
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Wichita Eagle
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Wichita Eagle
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Wichita Eagle
Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week
With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
Wichita Eagle
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?
NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant
After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look
They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Comments / 0