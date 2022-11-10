ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

The Las Vegas Raiders have been lost on the road, but this Sunday they are coming home to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that might be worse off mentally than they are. The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines

Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on 'Fast Track'?. By Commander Country Staff Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers

The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes

Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers

The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Wichita Eagle

What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?

Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans

The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line

The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Wichita Eagle

Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week

With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?

NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant

After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look

They might not like to hear it, but the Seattle Seahawks have earned the right to lose a game. Of course, after jumping across time zones to play the first-ever NFL game in Germany on Sunday, the team would have certainly not wanted to end what felt like a wasted trip after a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after reeling off four straight wins over the past month, Seattle remains in sole possession of first place in the NFC West despite wins by the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA

