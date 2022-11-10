Corners continue to miss Steelers practice

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – More injury issues for the Steelers secondary, for a second consecutive day the team was without a pair of corners at practice.

Opening day starter Ahkello Witherspoon along with newly acquired corner William Jackson (back) were unable to practice. The good news at that position is corner Levi Wallace was able to go full.

Also back to a limited practice is impact defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi who has missed a couple of games with a knee and back issue. Linebacker Myles Jack missed practice for a second straight day with his knee injury.

Kicker Chris Boswell hasn’t practiced all week and that continued on Thursday. He could be heading for Injured Reserve with Matthew Wright on the active roster. Longsnapper Christian Kuntz was able to practice full.

Cam Heyward and Malik Reed were given the day off. The team does not have to comment on the status of TJ Watt as he remains on Injured Reserve.