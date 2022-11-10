Read full article on original website
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
ZDNet
How to get one month of Paramount+ for free
It's no secret that streaming services have been jumping in price these days, from Netflix to Apple TV+. That's what makes this Paramount+ deal so great -- you can save money on a one month free trial period instead of a week-long one, so you can binge-watch all your favorite shows and not have to worry about investing in another streaming service.
ZDNet
What do you get for the gamer who has everything?
The holidays are fast approaching, which means it's time to get a jump on those shopping lists. And if you have family or friends that are really into video games, now is the best time to take advantage of sales and discounts to snag truly awesome gifts. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg are running early Black Friday sales, which means big discounts on gaming laptops and desktops, digital game codes, components like CPUs and graphics cards, and more. It also means discounts on big-ticket items like arcade cabinets, game tables, and racing sim rigs. And if you need last-minute or stocking stuffer ideas, you can always opt for a gift card for digital game titles or in-game currency.
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Android Headlines
The Witcher 3 gets its PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update in December
It’s been a long wait, but the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally just around the corner. This morning the game’s development studio, CD PROJEKT RED, announced an official release date. And it’s landing in December. The next-gen update for The Witcher 3 will officially land on December 14 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
ZDNet
I wore an Apple Watch and a Fitbit to track my sleep. Here's how the data compared
There's a common ailment that plagues me and many others around the world: I stay up too late and wake up exhausted, only to drag my feet all day and repeat the cycle each night. Most of us know we're supposed to get the ideal 7-9 hours of sleep every night, but are you actually getting them? I sure as heck am not.
ZDNet
The best early Black Friday deals happening right now
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. Because there are still some groans and...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
IGN
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Says Backwards Compatibility Is Easier Than Ever Before
The Nintendo Switch currently offers a decent selection of games for Nintendo Switch Online users, and Representative Director Shigeru Miyamoto says backwards compatibility has "has become easier" than before. But that doesn't mean Nintendo will focus on backwards compatibility when creating new hardware. In a financial briefing on Wednesday, Miyamoto...
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for November 2022
PlayStation has announced the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium services for November 2022. From November 15, players on the mid and top tier subscriptions will get access over 20 more games. That's a lot to get through, so let's jump right in. PS Plus Extra is...
Modern Warfare 2 crossplay options and how to disable it on Xbox
Currently Modern Warfare 2 crossplay is mandatory for Xbox and PC players
Ars Technica
Steam scammers allegedly steal and sell indie dev’s free Unreal “Superman” demo [Updated]
Update (noon ET): The Steam listing for Heroes City Superman Edition was taken down shortly after this piece went live. You can still view it through this Internet Archive link. Butler-Boschma's review attacking the game as a scam is archived here. Valve still has yet to respond to Ars' request...
Disney’s Chapek Is the Worst CEO of 2022
Disney CEO Chapek’s past performance has been poor. It appears the future will not be any better.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update arriving soon for free
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen update soon, all free of charge. Here are the details about what’s coming. This comes after it was originally delayed back in April. Afterward, we were told that the update is planned for release in Q4 of 2022. Now, we finally know the exact date. In a tweet on the official The Witcher Twitter account, they announced that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will arrive on December 14, 2022. They also noted that it’s a free update for all owners of the game. They also said to tune in to REDstreams on their Twitch channel next week for more details. The press release, however, does shed some light on what we can expect from the next-gen update.
LIVE PSVR 2 pre-orders stock updates: reserve a PlayStation VR 2 headset
PSVR 2 preorders are going live soon and they'll be hard to find. We'll tell you what stores are getting stock though.
Nintendo Of Japan Will Now Refuse To Repair Your Broken Console If You're A Jerk
With an update to the company's repair policies, Nintendo now reserves the right to refuse service to irate and otherwise disrespectful customers.
