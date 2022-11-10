ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Putnam Voted In Hochul-Zeldin Race

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin Photo Credit: Facebook/Congressman Lee Zeldin, Kathy Hochul

Now that the dust has settled following New York’s contentious governor’s race, election results show exactly where voters stand between newly-elected Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The following unofficial election results were taken directly from the New York State Board of Elections website on Thursday, Nov. 10, and represent the unofficial results reported by each County Board of Elections.

Candidates with an asterisk are the projected winner.

Capital Region

Albany County: Hochul* by 59 to 41 percent (67,306 to 46,839 votes)

Columbia Columbia: Hochul* by 53.7 to 46.3 percent (15,650 to 13,490 votes)

Greene County: Zeldin* by 62.2 to 37.8 percent (12,231 to 7,422 votes)

Rensselaer County: Zeldin* by 54.3 to 45.7 percent (33,403 to 28,107 votes)

Saratoga County: Zeldin* by 53.9 to 46.1 percent (55,048 to 47,085 votes)

Schenectady County: Hochul* by 50.4 to 49.6 percent (26,534 to 26,106 votes)

Hudson Valley/Catskills

Dutchess County: Zeldin* by 52 to 48 percent (58,424 to 53,856 votes)

Orange County: Zeldin* by 56.2 to 43.8 percent (68,350 to 53,165 votes)

Putnam County: Zeldin* by 60.5 to 39.5 percent (24,557 to 16,010 votes)

Rockland County: Zeldin* by 56.2 to 43.8 percent (60,133 to 46,786 votes)

Sullivan County: Zeldin* by 60.4 to 39.6 percent (14,388 to 9,415 votes)

Ulster County: Hochul* by 57 to 43 percent (43,308 to 32,709 votes)

Westchester County: Hochul* by 60.2 to 39.8 percent (187,986 to 124,347 votes)

Long Island

Nassau County: Zeldin* by 55.4 to 44.6 percent (280,916 to 226,506 votes)

Suffolk County: Zeldin* by 58.7 to 41.3 percent (323,960 to 228,262votes)

Zeldin, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island and was formally endorsed by former President Donald Trump, conceded the race Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.

"Congratulations @KathyHochul on her election to a full term," Zeldin said in a statement.

"This once in a generation campaign was a very close margin in the bluest of states. If not for the dedicated, hard work of grassroots volunteers and supporters this incredibly close race wouldn't have been possible."

Hochul, who took office in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct, is the first woman to be elected governor in New York.

"Last night, we learned that New Yorkers believe our democracy, safety, reproductive freedom, climate, and economy are ALL worth fighting for," Hochul said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 9.

"And that’s exactly what we’re going to keep doing."

"To all the women and girls out there, including my granddaughter Sofia: You can do anything you set your mind to."

