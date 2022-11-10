ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersburg, PA

WBRE

Teen charged with breaking nurse’s wrist

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon County Campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to St Luke’s Hospital in Franklin Township for a report of an assault. PSP said it […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police investigate stolen EBT funds

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home

Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA

