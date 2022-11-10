Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
Teen charged with breaking nurse’s wrist
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon County Campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to St Luke’s Hospital in Franklin Township for a report of an assault. PSP said it […]
State police investigate stolen EBT funds
TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face
SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
NBC Philadelphia
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
WGAL
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say a man's body was found at a recycling facility among items that were dropped off by a trash hauler. Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning.
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after Montgomery County shooting and barricade situation
UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 32-year-old man Philadelphia man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and barricade situation in Montgomery County. Officials said Upper Dublin police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue Friday morning, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
wrnjradio.com
Woman arrested for DWI after crash also kicks police equipment, damages wall in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Flemington Borough also damaged police equipment and a wall, according to police. The crash happened on Sunday, October 30 in the area of South Main Street, police said.
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old in Norristown killing
Authorities in Norristown, Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in the killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli.
