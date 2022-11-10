ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's When Heavy Rain, Wind From Nicole Could Cause Power Outages, Central Hudson Warns

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Central Hudson is reminding Hudson Valley residents to be ready for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole with winds that can down power lines causing a loss of electricity. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

As Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim on the Northeast, Central Hudson Gas & Electric is warning Hudson Valley residents to be prepared for the potential for severe weather over the weekend.

Currently, the projected path shows the possibility of strong wind gusts and rain as Nicole moves through the region on Friday, Nov. 11 in the afternoon through the evening and overnight into Saturday morning, Nov. 12, the company said.

Though the exact path of the storm remains uncertain, current forecasts are calling for up to two inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

Central Hudson says these conditions have the potential to break limbs and topple trees onto power lines, causing service interruptions

"We are closely monitoring forecast models and have our crews prepared to respond if outages do occur," said Ryan Hawthorne, vice president of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson. "Along with our full complement of internal and contract crews, we have also secured approximately 50 additional mutual aid line workers to expedite restoration efforts if needed."

Residents are also advised to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs. Residents should also assume all downed lines are live.

Customers can prepare for the storm and potential electric service interruptions by:

  • Paying attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates, and/or shelter information.
  • Charging electronic devices in order to connect with Storm Central, Central Hudson’s outage information and reporting site;
  • Keeping handy a flashlight and fresh batteries;
  • Having a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts;
  • Confirming adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking;
  • Avoiding opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer, an unopened refrigerator can keep food fresh for 24 hours;
  • Having a non-electric can opener;
  • Keeping an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing; and
  • Filling bathtubs with water as added reserves.

