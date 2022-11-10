Read full article on original website
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
"This is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son," Martin told PEOPLE exclusively Melanie Martin is finding strength for her 11-month-old son Prince, following the death of his father Aaron Carter over the weekend at age 34. In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, Martin opened up about her feelings since learning the terrible news. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to...
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 Cardi B is remembering Takeoff. The rapper, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The...
Joe Jonas Details Why He Keeps Marriage to Wife Sophie Turner Private: 'It Makes Me a Better Person'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed in 2019 and share two daughters together Joe Jonas likes to keep mum about his marriage to wife Sophie Turner. While speaking with Mr. Porter for a recent interview, the "Cake by the Ocean" singer, 33, revealed why he doesn't share the more private aspects of his relationship with Turner, 26, with the public. "I want to feel like an open book," he told the publication. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was...
90 Day: Kim Finally Gets Usman's Family's Blessing — but His New Prospect Also Rejects Second-Wife Status
It's official — after weeks of trying to win his mother's blessing, Kim is going to be Usman's first wife! It's official: Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are able to wed! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple was given the blessing of Usman's family in the form of a contract — which outlined what Kim, 52, must give up in order to be with him permanently. In Sunday night's episode, Usman's brother pulled out a file folder with an important note inside. At first, Kim had no...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
"Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's daughter, Leah, turned 14 on Saturday Gary Shirley is celebrating his daughter on her special day. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his and Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah, on her 14th birthday. The proud dad shared some photos of Leah doing silly poses with him and her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley. (Not pictured was Kristina, who didn't want to be in the funny shots, Gary joked.) "Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley...
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
Close collaborators and loved ones, including Migos' Offset and Quavo, shared memories at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, a week after the MC's death Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff. One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Justin Bieber,...
Bride Surprises Groom at Their Wedding by Jokingly Blowing 'Dust' Off Her Vows: '15 Years Together'
A South Carolina bride with a sense of humor blew the "dust" off her vows in a now-viral video from her wedding. Byron and Christie Jefferies tied the knot on Oct. 15 at The School House Venue in Travelers Rest, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. The ceremony took place about 15 years after the Clemson University alums began dating in early 2007.
Margot Robbie Shoots Down Reports of Her Allegedly Crying Outside Cara Delevingne's House
"I couldn't get a hair outta my eye," Margot Robbie explained of the photos in which some reported she appeared to be crying outside Cara Delevingne's home Margot Robbie is setting the record straight about photos which some believe showed her crying in September outside the home of friend Cara Delevingne. In the photos, shared by multiple outlets including the Daily Mail and Page Six, Robbie could be seen with her hands near her eyes and appearing distressed as she exited a residence in Los Angeles, then wheeled...
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Husband Chandler Powell's Birthday: 'I Love You in Every Way'
Bindi Irwin shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband on his 26th birthday Monday. Alongside a photo carousel featuring the couple and their 1-year-old daughter Grace, she penned a message about her love for Chandler. "Our family. My world ❤️," Bindi, 24, captioned the post. "November 14 is one...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'
Henry Winkler missed out on some serious greased lightning in a bottle. In an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace that aired over the weekend, the 77-year-old actor said he was offered the role of Danny Zuko in 1978's musical film Grease, which would go on to help cement John Travolta's icon status in Hollywood.
Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'
With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams! The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story. The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day. At the party, their...
Christina Milian Teases Daughter Violet, 12, as She Attempts to Figure Out a Rotary Phone
Inspired by a TikTok trend, Christina Milian put her 12-year-old daughter Violet to the test to see if the tween knew how to work a rotary phone Christina Milian is taking on a TikTok trend with her daughter. On Sunday, the "Dip It Low" singer shared a video of her out and about with 12-year-old Violet Madison as the two browse a shelf full of rotary phones, giving Milian a chance to try out a TikTok trend where Gen X and millennial parents challenge their Gen Z and Gen...
Gene Simmons Jokes He's 'Not Ready' for Daughter Sophie to Get Married: 'But It's Happening'
Sophie Simmons announced her engagement to fiancé James Henderson in July There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six. During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own. "I'm not ready," Gene said with...
Days of Our Lives Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston During Late Star's Final Episode
Days of Our Lives will air a special tribute to the late actor during his final episode on Dec. 26 John Aniston is set to receive a poignant farewell from the show that made him a star. The actor, who died last week at age 89, had a recurring role on the daytime series Days of Our Lives for over 30 years. The late star played Victor Kiriakis, a villainous, yet charming crime lord, in nearly 3,000 episodes. In response to his death, the show will air...
Bachelor in Paradise: New Arrivals Cause Relationship Troubles and 1 'Tough' Break Up
Three relationships are tested during this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, but only one couple struggles to make it through This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. A wave of drama arrives for the beachgoers on this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise. But it all began with a crushing decision Eliza Isichei needed to make in her own love life. Monday's episode picked up with the aftermath of Eliza, 26, choosing to end her relationship with Rodney Matthews after initially giving him a rose...
