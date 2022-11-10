ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Kiwanis Club of Aiken awards mini grants to local nonprofits

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdrXo_0j6NRwhD00

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken awarded five mini grants of $1,000 apiece to local nonprofits during its meeting Thursday at The Willcox.

The recipients were the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Friends of the Animal Shelter, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Horse Creek Academy and Successteam.

Executive Director Maryann Burgess said that the Child Advocacy Center would use its grant to help fund The Parent Project, a program to prevent abuse by educating parents about better ways to communicate and connect with their children.

President Jennifer Miller told the Kiwanis Club that the Friends of the Animal Shelter would use its grant to help fund its treatment program for heartworm-positive dogs at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Sarah Morris, who is the director of assessments and community relations at Horse Creek Academy, said that the school would use its grant to help fund its inclusive and adaptive playground project.

Executive Director Nicole Pioli told the Kiwanis Club that Great Oak would use its grant to help fund scholarships to its programs.

Founder Tim Behling said that Successteam would use its grant to fund college tours and academic scholarships for its Youth Council.

The Kiwanis Club’s board of directors selected the recipients from nominations made by the organization’s members.

Kiwanis is an international service organization serving the youth of the world. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Aiken, visit aikenkiwanisclub.org.

