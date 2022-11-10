ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcveytown, PA

MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Adam Fink. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases.

28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.

Fink had fled the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition, according to state police.

Fink was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure— where there is an active search zone set up by police, although police are searching Snyder, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

When last spotted, he was wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants, and a red shirt tied around his face.

Fink has been charged with three felonies for robbery, aggravated assault, and possessing a firearm, as well as numerous misdemeanors for related offenses, court records show.

21-year-old Heather Jasmin Schmieding of Lewistown has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit the same offenses as well as several drug charges, but police have not released details about her alleged involvement.

She's been held in the Mifflin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Reed on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m., as detailed on her docket.

Fink has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2011 and he has a court date for a disorderly conduct charge scheduled for Nov. 22, court records show.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description of Fink in the McClure area is asked to contact PSP Lewistown at (717)320-1010.

This is a developing story; follow Daily Voice for updates.

Joe
4d ago

Unfortunately this is not their area of expertise… learn from your mistakes in the past boys and girls ..and screw that grid system it’s only good for securing overtime

