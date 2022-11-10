Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
DART Announces Thanksgiving Holiday 2022 Service Schedule
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses, light rail trains and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for North Texas riders. The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and will provide Saturday service on...
Midlothian Honors Veterans at 13th Annual Tribute Dinner
Nearly 400 local veterans and their guests attended Midlothian’s 13th Annual Tribute Dinner, held last Friday at the Midlothian Conference Center. A reverent ceremony recognized all branches of the U.S. military, prisoners of war, those missing in action, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor awardees. Volunteers from the...
Midlothian’s Annual Christmas Events & Other Local Festivities
So, I know most of us are still eating Halloween candy and wearing flip flops, but ready or not Christmas is around the corner. Whether you’re looking for annual events like the city’s annual tree lighting or the Southern Star Christmas Celebration with light-up parade or looking for the best Christmas lights, we’ll keep updating this story with local events/festivities.
“Dancing Lessons” Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre
“Dancing Lessons,” a play recommended for mature audiences only, opens Nov. 10 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Written by Mark St. Germain in 2014, the play explores how empathy can be the first step in establishing a connection between two very different people. Heather Winkelman directs the two-person cast of “Dancing Lessons.”
5th Annual Dogs of Cement City Calendar Raises Funds For Local Charities
Cement It In Your Plans, This Year’s Calendar Features Shop Dogs. Few things in life make a person feel better than snuggling up close to a warm, fuzzy dog. It just helps makes a person feel better. And with the Dogs of Cement City Calendar, produced annually by Matt...
“The Chosen” Will Debut First Two Episodes Of Season 3 In Theaters
“The Chosen,” the popular series that has developed a global following through its first two seasons – filmed just outside Midlothian, by the way – is taking itself to bigger screens as it begins its third season. And we’re not talking about a larger TV set.
Dallas Texas is Foodie Central in November
Dallas turns into foodie central in November, with opportunities to eat, drink, and be merry almost every day leading up to our Nov. 24 Thanksgiving feast. I’ve already got my running shoes on, hoping to work off some calories between all these eating events. After just recovering from a fried Fair food daze, (and secretly eating leftover Halloween candy), I’ll need to run an extra mile every day to attend so many food events.
Forever Mac Delivers To Big Crowd at Last Autumn Beats Concert
More than 600 people gathered for Midlothian’s last Autumn Beats concert, featuring Forever Mac, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on Saturday night at Community Park. Sponsored by Tim Tobey’s State Farm insurance to celebrate the agency’s 25th anniversary, the event attracted meet-up groups, reunion parties, and families. Despite chilly temperatures, concertgoers bundled up in blankets to enjoy the music. One fan, who has attended all six Beats concerts, scheduled her surgery, so that she would not miss this last event.
Annual Job Fair Honors our Military Veterans but is Open to All Jobseekers
DALLAS, Texas — The annual “Hiring Red, White and You” job fair will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10:00am-2:00pm at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75215. The Gilley’s Dallas location will feature almost 150 employers and close to 10,000 part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs.
Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit
MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth Opens Nov. 10
Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF)opens in Fort Worth Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12. Two films with local connections will screen at LSFF this year. “Oklahoma Breakdown: The Story of Mike Hosty” screens at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main Street in Fort Worth. Mike Hosty is a one-man band freak of nature who also tells jokes. The underground music legend was built on his rare ability to combine stunning musical talents on multiple instruments with a comic sensibility, plus improv skills to produce entertaining and original performances on the fly.
Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas
Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
Wings Over Dallas Plane Crash Victims Names Released
The tragic mid-air collision of two vintage planes at Wings Over Dallas Air Show Saturday killed all six people on board: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. Five crew members were onboard the B-17 Flying Fortress (one of the last five B-17 vintage planes in existence) and one pilot was onboard the Bell P-63 Kingcobra.
Visit Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford for BBQ & Bibles
We have paid several visits to Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford, a family-owned restaurant that serves delicious BBQ and also offers free Bibles to anyone who wants one. Owners DeeAnna Krier and her husband/partner Brian Krier, moved to Weatherford in 2000 to operate the restaurant. The couple met in 1994...
Cedar Hill’s Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed
Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.
Senor Barber Captivates Audiences Onstage at Ochre House Theater
Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.
New Mayor Sonja Brown Ready to Lead Glenn Heights to New Heights
There’s a new mayor in town and she has lofty goals for her city. Sonja A. Brown is Mayor-Elect of the City of Glenn Heights and says, “My goals, as Mayor of Glenn Heights, center around education, infrastructure, and quality of life. I realized, early on, I had to repair the fractured relationships this city had with other leaders. I’ve been putting in the work, since 2018, doing just that.”
Regional CARE Team Officially Launches Website to Help Duncanville Residents, Families Combat Crises
The Regional CARE Team website is live and ready to help residents during times of crisis. The website provides CARE Team Member contact information, an at-risk citizen registry, crime victim resources, and crises line resources. This organization is a multi-disciplinary group that provides community behavioral health support and resources to...
Author, Journalist, Film Producer, former Staff Rep Staffer adds Artist to her repertoire with Dallas Design District Gallery Opening
DALLAS, Texas – An award-winning author, travel writer, crime/politico journalist, film producer, and former State Rep staffer recently added artist to her list of accomplishments. Dallas (Bishop Art) resident Rita Cook says the idea to paint has been brewing in her soul for many years. “I spent about nine...
Life School Campuses Pass Intruder Protection Audits
Red Oak, TX, November 11, 2022 – To shore up safety and security in Texas public schools, the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) began performing random intruder protection audits in Fall 2022. According to TxSSC, the goal is for 100% of school districts and 75% of campuses across the state to be audited by the end of the school year. In October, two Life School campuses were audited with no findings and no issues.
