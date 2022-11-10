Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.

