ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

DART Announces Thanksgiving Holiday 2022 Service Schedule

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses, light rail trains and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for North Texas riders. The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and will provide Saturday service on...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Honors Veterans at 13th Annual Tribute Dinner

Nearly 400 local veterans and their guests attended Midlothian’s 13th Annual Tribute Dinner, held last Friday at the Midlothian Conference Center. A reverent ceremony recognized all branches of the U.S. military, prisoners of war, those missing in action, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor awardees. Volunteers from the...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian’s Annual Christmas Events & Other Local Festivities

So, I know most of us are still eating Halloween candy and wearing flip flops, but ready or not Christmas is around the corner. Whether you’re looking for annual events like the city’s annual tree lighting or the Southern Star Christmas Celebration with light-up parade or looking for the best Christmas lights, we’ll keep updating this story with local events/festivities.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

“Dancing Lessons” Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

“Dancing Lessons,” a play recommended for mature audiences only, opens Nov. 10 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Written by Mark St. Germain in 2014, the play explores how empathy can be the first step in establishing a connection between two very different people. Heather Winkelman directs the two-person cast of “Dancing Lessons.”
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Dallas Texas is Foodie Central in November

Dallas turns into foodie central in November, with opportunities to eat, drink, and be merry almost every day leading up to our Nov. 24 Thanksgiving feast. I’ve already got my running shoes on, hoping to work off some calories between all these eating events. After just recovering from a fried Fair food daze, (and secretly eating leftover Halloween candy), I’ll need to run an extra mile every day to attend so many food events.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Forever Mac Delivers To Big Crowd at Last Autumn Beats Concert

More than 600 people gathered for Midlothian’s last Autumn Beats concert, featuring Forever Mac, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on Saturday night at Community Park. Sponsored by Tim Tobey’s State Farm insurance to celebrate the agency’s 25th anniversary, the event attracted meet-up groups, reunion parties, and families. Despite chilly temperatures, concertgoers bundled up in blankets to enjoy the music. One fan, who has attended all six Beats concerts, scheduled her surgery, so that she would not miss this last event.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit

MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth Opens Nov. 10

Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF)opens in Fort Worth Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12. Two films with local connections will screen at LSFF this year. “Oklahoma Breakdown: The Story of Mike Hosty” screens at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main Street in Fort Worth. Mike Hosty is a one-man band freak of nature who also tells jokes. The underground music legend was built on his rare ability to combine stunning musical talents on multiple instruments with a comic sensibility, plus improv skills to produce entertaining and original performances on the fly.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas

Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Wings Over Dallas Plane Crash Victims Names Released

The tragic mid-air collision of two vintage planes at Wings Over Dallas Air Show Saturday killed all six people on board: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. Five crew members were onboard the B-17 Flying Fortress (one of the last five B-17 vintage planes in existence) and one pilot was onboard the Bell P-63 Kingcobra.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Visit Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford for BBQ & Bibles

We have paid several visits to Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford, a family-owned restaurant that serves delicious BBQ and also offers free Bibles to anyone who wants one. Owners DeeAnna Krier and her husband/partner Brian Krier, moved to Weatherford in 2000 to operate the restaurant. The couple met in 1994...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill’s Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed

Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Senor Barber Captivates Audiences Onstage at Ochre House Theater

Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

New Mayor Sonja Brown Ready to Lead Glenn Heights to New Heights

There’s a new mayor in town and she has lofty goals for her city. Sonja A. Brown is Mayor-Elect of the City of Glenn Heights and says, “My goals, as Mayor of Glenn Heights, center around education, infrastructure, and quality of life. I realized, early on, I had to repair the fractured relationships this city had with other leaders. I’ve been putting in the work, since 2018, doing just that.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

Regional CARE Team Officially Launches Website to Help Duncanville Residents, Families Combat Crises

The Regional CARE Team website is live and ready to help residents during times of crisis. The website provides CARE Team Member contact information, an at-risk citizen registry, crime victim resources, and crises line resources. This organization is a multi-disciplinary group that provides community behavioral health support and resources to...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Author, Journalist, Film Producer, former Staff Rep Staffer adds Artist to her repertoire with Dallas Design District Gallery Opening

DALLAS, Texas – An award-winning author, travel writer, crime/politico journalist, film producer, and former State Rep staffer recently added artist to her list of accomplishments. Dallas (Bishop Art) resident Rita Cook says the idea to paint has been brewing in her soul for many years. “I spent about nine...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Life School Campuses Pass Intruder Protection Audits

Red Oak, TX, November 11, 2022 – To shore up safety and security in Texas public schools, the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) began performing random intruder protection audits in Fall 2022. According to TxSSC, the goal is for 100% of school districts and 75% of campuses across the state to be audited by the end of the school year. In October, two Life School campuses were audited with no findings and no issues.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy