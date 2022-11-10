ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Texas Medicare Solutions: Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment is now open for Medicare Advantage Plans. Rebecca went down to Texas Medicare solutions to get more information on how a local agent can help you choose the right plan. Take a look to learn more!. Texas Medicare Solutions. 1901 NW Military Hwy STE 200. San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Look and feel your best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here along with her client Sharon Kucewicz. LIMITED...
HOUSTON, TX
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'Light the Way' holiday festival at UIW

It's a celebration under the lights at UIW that supports an amazing cause this holiday season. Meghan Kuentz and Julie Bedingfield with more on this year's ‘Light the Way’ holiday drive sponsored by HEB. Light the Way Holiday Festival. Saturday, Nov. 19. University of the Incarnate Word. 210-829-6001.
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
P!NK is coming to San Antonio for her new 2023 concert tour!

SAN ANTONIO – P!NK fans get ready because she is coming to San Antonio next September as part of her 2023 concert tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer announced her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour which will kick off on July 24 in Toronto. Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants

CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
CONVERSE, TX
CPS Energy transformer shortage delays housing projects

Supply chain shortages are affecting the housing market, "with everything there's a lot of delays, whether it's labor or lumber or any of the other materials," says San Antonio Realtor MarkAnthony Ball. Ball recently helped a family close on a home, but it took over six months just to get...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Residents cry foul on fairness, while Perry stays on council but takes leave

SAN ANTONIO - To a standing ovation, San Antonio's district 10 councilman Clayton Perry walked into the council chambers for his potential reckoning Monday afternoon. But, instead of reprimand, he was met with overwhelming support. “For citizens in district 10, there is one bright spot: Councilman Perry’s offense was one...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local nonprofit, Footbridge Foundation, raises funds for vulnerable pets

SAN ANTONIO – A large group of people made it out to a local restaurant for some great drinks, all to help local pets!. Casa Hernán Cantina was the spot for the Inaugural Off-the-Leash event where supporters of the local non-profit Footbridge Foundation made botanas to raise funds for San Antonio’s most vulnerable cats and dogs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Council censures Perry, stops short of asking him to resign

SAN ANTONIO - For the second time in less than a week, City Council has voted to discipline one of their own, voting to censure Clayton Perry today but stopped short of asking for his voluntary resignation. Perry's apology and request for a sabbatical was accepted by his colleagues. By...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

