Kanye West Came To Talk To Fat Joe Who Told Ye Listen To God

We are all tired of the whole Kanye West debacle that has been going on. However at the end of day Ye is a person, who may have made some mistakes on his own accord, by being given bad direction or it could be that he has something mental going on. Should he be defined by his past month? Can what he has done be fixed? Does Kanye West have anyone to turn to?

It seems that Kanye West does have people to turn to, as he showed up at rapper Fat Joe’s door looking to talk when Fat Joe said the one Ye needs to listen to God.

Fat Joe shared his talk with Ye at Red Table Talk:

“We talked for about an hour,” “I said ‘You know what Ye man, you do church. There’s no more powerful person than God. Sit down, talk to God.” “‘I said listen Ye, ‘There’s people that love you.” I told him just like this, I grabbed his shoulder, ‘God is telling me to tell you this.’ Bro, you gotta snap out of this. You gotta get focused and look to God. God is the answer, God is the key. Whatever you gotta do.” “He just gotta make it right with himself, make it right with everybody he offended and [that] he hurt. And just live whatever life we have left in peace. That’s all we can pray for, that he finds that.” “The only person that has an answer for Kanye right now is God.”

Amen

