ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

Hanahan seeking input on city’s future

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JBpD_0j6NRLTg00

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community.

Hanahan has held four public input sessions with another coming up next week. Based on these sessions, the city has come up with three goals for its comprehensive plan known as ‘Hanahan 2040.’

South Carolina’s murder rate is at its highest level since 1991, SLED report revealed

“New public recreational amenities, expanding cultural and recreational resources, and redevelopment of unutilized or underutilized land,” said Hanahan City Administrator Courtney Soler.

Despite past meetings and nailing down three goals, the city is still taking input at these meetings and online – those online comments can be submitted through the end of November.

“This is a roadmap for the city to follow to achieve the goals that the citizens have said are important and these are the same goals that are important to us,” Soler said.

You can see how the plan can have an impact by looking at its 2012 plan.

“One of the forefront topics for our 2012 plan was public parks and amenities, which the city put out a bond referendum in 2021 where we’re doing these huge park projects… working on a big park project on Williams Lane, a 53-acre park that will be finished hopefully in early to mid-2023. We’re gonna be starting another park here shortly as well.”

They believe this new plan is an opportunity to build on that.

“Our citizens’ thoughts on what they want Hanahan to be is extremely important to myself, and our counsel,” said Soler.

Hanahan’s final public input meeting for the comprehensive plan will take place at the city gym across from city hall on November 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Construction continues at Central Health and Human Services Campus in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County have provided a construction update on the new Central Health and Human Services Campus near Summerville. According to Dorchester County Government, the interior demolition of the former BI-LO space is near complete. Construction on the Central Health and Human Services facility will begin in November. The […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Corp of Engineers request public to report whale sightings in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Corp of Engineers is asking the public to report whale sightings this winter. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District says many Right Whales migrate from Canada and New England to South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida’s east coast east winter. South Carolina’s coast is home to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD board approves two new security measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two new security measures will be rolled out at the Charleston County School District, following months of discussion. “Throughout this whole process, we’ve heard from parents, from teachers, school administrators, from community members, our law enforcement partners, and our board members have been very engaged in this discussion,” said Michael Reidenbach, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Blood pressure kits available for checkout at some Charleston County Public Library branches

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) members will soon be able to check out blood pressure kits and educational resources thanks to a new partnership with the American Heart Association. “Meeting people where they are is part of the American Heart Association’s guiding values, and because hypertension is a leading […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GALLERY: Juveniles graduate from educational program at Chas Co. Juvenile Detention Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Deputies held a graduation ceremony for several graduates at Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 11 juvenile residents graduated from the Building Better Bridges (BBB) program through the Father to Father organization. The program educates students on making choices that benefit their […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Christmas on the Hill event happening on December 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to a free Christmas festival happening in North Charleston on December 4. The Liberty Hill Improvement Council will host a Christmas event on December 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Felix Pinckney Community Center in North Charleston. The event will feature a Christmas […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of Broad St to close in November for repairs

UPDATE: Charleston city officials say the lane closures have been delayed to November 16. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Broad Street will be closed in November due to roadwork. According to the City of Charleston, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street will be closed starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charlamagne Tha God to present turkey giveaway on Nov. 19

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey giveaway will take place this weekend at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner. American radio host and Charleston native Charlamagne Tha God will host the 9th annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the student parking lot at Berkeley High School. […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston preparing for Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby. On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy