WKYT 27
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
WKYT 27
Serious Collision in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Serious collision has occurred on US27 at Elizabeth Drive. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US27 will be shut down while a Collision Reconstruction Team investigates the wrecks. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
WKYT 27
Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.
WKYT 27
Birthday 5K raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky and Hindman Settlement School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For some people, running a 5k keeps them busy and active. For Leo McMillen and Bernie Cornett, it keeps them young. “It’s nice, and we enjoy it. Good company and good friends,” Leo McMillen said. The two friends are no stranger to the 3.1-mile...
WTVQ
2 Estill County fires 100% contained; Lexington crew still assisting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The eight-person fire crew dispatched from the Lexington Fire Department to Estill County to assist in battling the wildfires is still working — and did all through the night, too. According to a Facebook post from the fire department, crews spent all Wednesday night...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
WKYT 27
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
WKYT 27
One person critically-injured after Lexington crash.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person has been critically injured after a car crash in Lexington, Monday night. The crash occurred at the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was...
WKYT 27
KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police. According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Cold Rain, Winter Mix, Snow Showers, and Cold Temperatures. Closely watching our next weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, tonight into Tuesday morning. Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking a...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at capacity due to RSV surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -RSV is causing hospital beds across the country to fill up. In Lexington, the Kentucky Children’s Hospital is at capacity. Kentucky Children’s Hospital officials say they have seen a significant increase in RSV cases. Those patients are now taking up to 40% of its intensive care beds.
WKYT 27
Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
WKYT 27
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
WKYT 27
Magoffin County crash prompts questions about school bus safety
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Magoffin County school bus crash has left many questioning the safety of school buses and what can be done to make sure students get to school safely. Monday, school officials were asked about adding seat belts to school buses. In Kentucky, they are an...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old William L. Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
WKYT 27
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Briar Jumper head football coach Robbie Lucas has died. Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed his death in a statement Monday morning. “The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas. He was an outstanding football coach,...
