Estill County, KY

WKYT 27

At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Serious Collision in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Serious collision has occurred on US27 at Elizabeth Drive. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US27 will be shut down while a Collision Reconstruction Team investigates the wrecks. This story is developing.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

One person critically-injured after Lexington crash.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person has been critically injured after a car crash in Lexington, Monday night. The crash occurred at the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police. According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Cold Rain, Winter Mix, Snow Showers, and Cold Temperatures. Closely watching our next weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, tonight into Tuesday morning. Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Children’s Hospital at capacity due to RSV surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -RSV is causing hospital beds across the country to fill up. In Lexington, the Kentucky Children’s Hospital is at capacity. Kentucky Children’s Hospital officials say they have seen a significant increase in RSV cases. Those patients are now taking up to 40% of its intensive care beds.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old William L. Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Briar Jumper head football coach Robbie Lucas has died. Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed his death in a statement Monday morning. “The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas. He was an outstanding football coach,...
SOMERSET, KY

