FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
fox29.com
'It's not impossible': Philadelphia woman makes 100th birthday wish to meet Michelle Obama
PHILADELPHIA - One hundred years of precious memories and priceless wisdom called for a very special day of celebrations. Family, friends and local lawmakers all came out to throw a 100th birthday for Eloise Brown in South Philadelphia this weekend. Crown and all, Eloise was certainly queen for the day!...
local21news.com
Philadelphia man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia man has conquered an epic quest -- eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. Hundreds of people gathered in South Philadelphia on Sunday to watch Alexander Tominsky devour his 40th and final chicken. Tominsky documented his chicken challenge online and is better known now as...
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
Philadelphia police: Shooting in Logan sends man to hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood sends a man to the hospital Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1900 block of Ruscomb Street. Police say they found a man shot in the arm and the leg inside a car on Broad and Olney Avenue, about a mile away from the shooting. They also say he crashed into another car outside of Philadelphia High School For Girls.CBS3 was told the man is in stable condition. No word yet on a motive or arrests.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Show Up at Airports With Loaded Guns
Local rapper Tierra Whack, who was arrested this week after she allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Philadelphia airport, is just one of many. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
Philadelphia’s homeless, open-air drug users featured in Mexican anti-drug ads
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs. The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
Philadelphia police: Quadruple shooting in Feltonville
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot once, a 27-year-old man was shot twice, a 45-year-old man was shot once and a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound.Police say the group was shot as they were leaving a club. Three men were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person drove himself.Officials say all four are in stable condition.Police say they are investigating whether or not a robbery near the club earlier in the morning is connected to the incident.They also try to obtain surveillance video in the area.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not ‘cheating’ in Philadelphia
CLAIM: Video shows masked man at polling site “cheating” in front of cameras in Philadelphia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. He was initialing ballots to be handed out to voters, a standard procedure mandated by state law, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Amber Alert: Teen reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Kinniya Miller. On the afternoon of November 9, 2022, Kinniya was last seen by her mother at their residence at 18XX Bouvier Street. Kinniya Miller is 17 years old, 5’ 6”, 138 Lbs., with black hair and brown eyes; she was last seen wearing a yellow “Supreme” hoodie, black tights, and white New Balance sneakers. Kinniya may be in the area of 16XX Erie Avenue. We ask that anyone with information on Kinniya Miller’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. The post Amber Alert: Teen reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Chew Playground looking better than ever
The South Philly Sigma Sharks were swimming in dangerous waters. The youth football program has always called Chew Playground at 18th Street and Washington Avenue in Point Breeze its home despite badly needing an upgrade. Most of the grass was gone and the Sharks were playing in a dustbowl. “It...
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
