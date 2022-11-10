ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

WCAX

Sen. Leahy prepares to leave behind a legacy of cooperation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As he prepares to leave office, Patrick Leahy is working to encourage a collaborative atmosphere in the Senate. Leahy has just a couple months left in the job he’s held for 48 years as Senator for Vermont. Now, he’s turning his attention to get a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Chemistry in the spotlight at St. Michael's College magic show

Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint is moving from the Statehouse to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position in Montpelier open. Over the weekend, Chittenden County Sen. Phil Baruth was elected Senate President Pro Tem. The vote happened at the Senate Democratic caucus meeting but the official vote will...
VERMONT STATE

