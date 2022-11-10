Read full article on original website
WCAX
Sen. Leahy prepares to leave behind a legacy of cooperation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As he prepares to leave office, Patrick Leahy is working to encourage a collaborative atmosphere in the Senate. Leahy has just a couple months left in the job he’s held for 48 years as Senator for Vermont. Now, he’s turning his attention to get a...
Balint in Washington for orientation, says she’s ready to work for Vermonters
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Newly elected members of Congress are in Washington, D.C., for orientation, including Vermont’s Becca Balint. The congresswoman-elect spoke with reporters on Sunday about the pride she feels in being the first woman to represent the Green Mountain State in Washington. She also spoke about the work...
Chemistry in the spotlight at St. Michael's College magic show
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint is moving from the Statehouse to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position in Montpelier open. Over the weekend, Chittenden County Sen. Phil Baruth was elected Senate President Pro Tem. The vote happened at the Senate Democratic caucus meeting but the official vote will...
