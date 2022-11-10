ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

102.9 WBLM

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
whdh.com

The story of Shoebert, the ‘seal-ebrity’ of Beverly, is now a book you can keep on your shelf

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Another spotlight shines on Shoebert the seal, known from Beverly, Mass., who is getting his own book. Shoebert had a long stay in Beverly pond, keeping himself in the headlines through September and October as he evaded capture from officials and captured the hearts of Bay Staters with his cute looks. Eventually, he turned himself in to local police, and was released back into the wild through the care of the Mystic Aquarium Rescue Clinic.
BEVERLY, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)

It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester’s Hitchcock wins Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) honored prominent Manchester businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award for his leadership and support of New Hampshire’s community colleges. On November 3, surrounded by a large gathering of business, civic, political leaders and friends, the former chairman of the CCSNH board was recognized at a celebration at Manchester Community College.
MANCHESTER, NH
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Kowloon Restaurant co-founder Madeline Wong dies at 95

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Madeline Wong, one of the original founders of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has passed away. Her death was announced Wednesday evening on the restaurant’s social media accounts, with posts touching on the matriarch’s life and accomplishments, as well as her love of family. “Throughout...
SAUGUS, MA

