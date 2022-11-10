Read full article on original website
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
whdh.com
The story of Shoebert, the ‘seal-ebrity’ of Beverly, is now a book you can keep on your shelf
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Another spotlight shines on Shoebert the seal, known from Beverly, Mass., who is getting his own book. Shoebert had a long stay in Beverly pond, keeping himself in the headlines through September and October as he evaded capture from officials and captured the hearts of Bay Staters with his cute looks. Eventually, he turned himself in to local police, and was released back into the wild through the care of the Mystic Aquarium Rescue Clinic.
WBUR
Lost-then-found vintage 45s tell story of record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Long before streaming service algorithms fed our appetites for new sounds, music lovers relied on radio DJs and record shopkeepers like Skippy White. “There was a saying that if you came into the store, and you wanted a record but you didn't know the name of it, all you had to do was just hum it,” the now 86-year-old said with a laugh.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)
It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester’s Hitchcock wins Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) honored prominent Manchester businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award for his leadership and support of New Hampshire’s community colleges. On November 3, surrounded by a large gathering of business, civic, political leaders and friends, the former chairman of the CCSNH board was recognized at a celebration at Manchester Community College.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
BC Heights
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong
This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
The Swellesley Report
Natick Select Board chooses removal over repair of Charles River dam & waterfall
Upriver from Wellesley, the Natick Select Board this week voted 4-1 against repairing the Charles River Dam & spillway (aka, waterfall), and instead removing the spillway to allow the river to run unimpeded. The fate of the spillway has been under discussion for years, and the Board made its tough...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
whdh.com
Kowloon Restaurant co-founder Madeline Wong dies at 95
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Madeline Wong, one of the original founders of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has passed away. Her death was announced Wednesday evening on the restaurant’s social media accounts, with posts touching on the matriarch’s life and accomplishments, as well as her love of family. “Throughout...
