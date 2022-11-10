Read full article on original website
EatingWell
White Onion vs. Yellow Onion: What's the Difference?
If your next dinner recipe simply calls for an onion, do you know what to reach for? Onions are a vegetable you likely should be eating more of, but does it actually make a difference whether you use a white onion or a yellow onion? Here's what you should know about white and yellow onions, including their best uses and how to select the best onions in the grocery store.
Scallions vs. Green Onions: What’s the Difference?
We’ve been cooking long enough to know when we can swap out certain ingredients in our go-to recipes for others that will be just as tasty. But one ingredient pair that always trips us up is scallions vs. green onions. Are they the same thing, just known by two different names? Are they two different plants but can be used interchangeably? We set out to get the food facts for you.
Delish
Salt & Pepper Pork Chops
Tender strips of pork chops get coated in cornstarch and then quickly pan-fried for extra-crispy, juicy results. We skip the deep-frying (traditionally, this dish is deep-fried) and opt for a less messy recipe with a lot less oil. The coating is just salty enough with plenty of warm heat from the black pepper. Once the pork is on the stove, things move quickly, and everything is cooked in the same skillet. When cutting the pork chops, it helps to hold your knife at a slight angle to get thinner cuts. The thinner the pork is, the juicier it will be! Serve this over rice for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
Little girl refuses to eat lunch every day at school unless her mother broils her a fresh steak in the morning
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a difficult child, and my mother was a devoted mom. Raising a child is difficult, especially when you are raising a picky eater. I fell firmly into that category; was a picky eater.
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)
What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day
Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin
When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!
Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear
The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
The One Fried Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Maintaining a balanced diet should always be a top priority, but it’s especially important to consider if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Unfortunately, while not typically an easy feat, weight loss can become even more difficult for w...
Three household ingredients that will kill weeds so they’ll never come back
STUBBORN weeds can be killed permanently - and you'll have the three ingredients you need to tackle them in your kitchen cupboard. Gardening can be a peaceful experience but tackling weeds that never die can feel like an impossible task. However, there are three household ingredients which can keep weeds...
We’re three sisters of different sizes – we tried the same Amazon fall outfit & all looked amazing
THREE sisters of different heights and sizes modeled the same Amazon outfit — and each looked incredible. The Carmonas, based in Florida, vary in size and height but share how different outfits look on each of their body types on their TikTok. In their latest video, the three women...
