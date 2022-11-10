ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isleton, CA

Investigation underway after fire destroys children’s playground at Isleton park

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIohj_0j6NPt7S00

Authorities were investigating a fire that melted playground equipment early Thursday in an Isleton park, destroying the children’s play area.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at Wilson Ball Park located in the area of Andrus Circle Drive and Jackson Slough Road, the Isleton Fire Department Fire announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

Officials said the fire destroyed the playground equipment. Photos of the damage show the fire melted playground slides.

Fire Investigators were trying to determine what started the fire. The Fire Department asked residents to stay away from the playground as investigators continue their work and the Public Works Department removes the damaged equipment.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fire or who has any security camera video of anyone going to or leaving the area to call the Fire Department at 916-777-7776 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Vehicle Crashes Into Building, Sparks Large Fire in Vallejo

A large structure fire in a commercial area of Vallejo ignited late Sunday night after a vehicle reportedly slammed into a building. The fire, which started at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street near Highway 37 in Vallejo, prompted a business next door to evacuate, officials told NBC Bay Area. It also prompted the fire department to call for mutual aid as the building quickly became engulfed in flames.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 people injured after SUV drives through front of Natomas Ross store

SACRAMENTO -- Five people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of a department store in Natomas, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.  The crash happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. at the Ross store on Truxel Road which was still open. A photo shows a scene of destruction. A gold-colored Jeep Liberty is inside the store, and nearby, you can see shattered glass, a damaged wall at the front of the store, as well as other items strewn about. Five people were taken to the hospital and one had significant injuries, according to fire officials. Police said the male driver, whose name was not released, was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of narcotics. He was arrested for related charges and booked into jail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries in Elk Grove

Hood Franklin Road Off-Ramp Site of Multiple-Vehicle Crash. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash caused minor injuries involving three vehicles on November 12. The collision happened at the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp just east of northbound Interstate 5 around 11:46 a.m. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as involving a Nissan SUV, sedan and possibly a pickup truck. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and through a fence, ending up around 50 feet off the pavement.
ELK GROVE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 680 traffic fatality, CHP says

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of the highway, and […]
DUBLIN, CA
ABC10

Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
STOCKTON, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
721
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy