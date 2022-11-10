Investigation underway after fire destroys children’s playground at Isleton park

Authorities were investigating a fire that melted playground equipment early Thursday in an Isleton park, destroying the children’s play area.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at Wilson Ball Park located in the area of Andrus Circle Drive and Jackson Slough Road, the Isleton Fire Department Fire announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

Officials said the fire destroyed the playground equipment. Photos of the damage show the fire melted playground slides.

Fire Investigators were trying to determine what started the fire. The Fire Department asked residents to stay away from the playground as investigators continue their work and the Public Works Department removes the damaged equipment.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fire or who has any security camera video of anyone going to or leaving the area to call the Fire Department at 916-777-7776 .