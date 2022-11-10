Read full article on original website
Rock Island Library Celebrates 175th Anniversary
The Rock Island Public Library opened In November of 1872, and Monday morning library staff and city officials unveiled a monument on the site, downtown. Earlier that year, the Illinois legislature passed the Local Library Act, allowing local governments to levy a tax to support free, public libraries. Library director...
Mercado Planning for Next Season
Director Anamaria Rocha says more money was spent this year than the first four years combined. In addition, Mercado had to create a waiting list for vendors. And vendors have already been calling about next season. "The space is very unique. I believe that where we are located is home...
Throckmorton's Thinking Cap
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Late in the month of June 1828, a small steamboat, the “Red Rover,” arrived at St. Louis from the Ohio River. At the wheel was its owner-captain, Joseph Throckmorton, a young man not yet thirty years old. Steamboating itself was brand...
Let's Talk About Trades
As a Vice President with Russell, a construction and development firm based in Davenport, IA, Matt Rebro brings 20+ years of industry experience and relationships to the team. He is a key contributing member to Russell’s Business Development outreach efforts. Matt’s focus is to help grow the Russell brand with targeted individuals and firms and to support his Russell team members to ensure existing client relationships are maximized to their fullest potential. As a native eastern-Iowan, Matt has demonstrated a commitment to supporting communities over the last two decades via personal and firm support of organizations such as Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Iowa Association of Business & Industry and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Workforce Coalition.
QC Emergency Dispatching Switching to Digital
Dave Donovan, Director of the Scott Emergency Communications Center and the county's Emergency Management Agency, says digital technology will allow all communications for police, fire, and ambulances to be encrypted. "Which are like encryption on a computer - it scrambles the signal and then re-assembles the signal on the other...
