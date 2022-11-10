Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine will have to keep up with its fight against Russia to secure victory and regain all Ukrainian territory from Moscow’s forces as he addressed a high-level gathering of world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.To liberate Ukrainian land "we will have to fight for a while longer," Mr Zelensky said. On Monday the Ukrainian leader had said that the liberation of Kherson — the latest territorial victory clinched by Kyiv serving a setback to Moscow — showed that the end of the war was nearing.Speaking at the G20 summit virtually...

47 MINUTES AGO