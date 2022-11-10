ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies remain divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.
Israeli paramedics say that a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot by Israeli security personnel
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine will have to keep up with its fight against Russia to secure victory and regain all Ukrainian territory from Moscow’s forces as he addressed a high-level gathering of world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.To liberate Ukrainian land "we will have to fight for a while longer," Mr Zelensky said. On Monday the Ukrainian leader had said that the liberation of Kherson — the latest territorial victory clinched by Kyiv serving a setback to Moscow — showed that the end of the war was nearing.Speaking at the G20 summit virtually...

