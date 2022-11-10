Read full article on original website
Qatar at World Cup pinnacle after years of Mideast turmoil
Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar's efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East
US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be meeting his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies remain divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
Trump ready to run, as many blame him for midterms, but his base will decide
With Democrats somehow keeping control of the Senate in an absolutely awful political environment, Donald Trump is getting the lion’s share of the blame.
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
The 8 billionth baby on Earth is about to be born on a planet that is getting hotter
San Diego Union-Tribune
Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Israeli paramedics say that a Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot by Israeli security personnel
110 Rohingya flee Myanmar, land by boat in Indonesia
More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month have been found along the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province
Zelensky tells G20 he wants end to war but ‘we will fight a while longer’ to regain all Ukrainian territory
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine will have to keep up with its fight against Russia to secure victory and regain all Ukrainian territory from Moscow’s forces as he addressed a high-level gathering of world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.To liberate Ukrainian land "we will have to fight for a while longer," Mr Zelensky said. On Monday the Ukrainian leader had said that the liberation of Kherson — the latest territorial victory clinched by Kyiv serving a setback to Moscow — showed that the end of the war was nearing.Speaking at the G20 summit virtually...
