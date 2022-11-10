Wrestling fans believe Sasha Banks could make AEW appearance after WWE star posts cryptic clue

SASHA BANKS had wrestling fans in a frenzy after a cryptic clue.

The WWE star hasn't been seen on screen since May.

Sasha Banks teased fans over a possible return to WWE Credit: YouTube

But she still appears on the WWE website and hasn't officially been released.

The 30-year-old had fans excited about a possible comeback on Wednesday.

Banks posted on social media that she was in Boston.

And that happened to be where AEW's show was taking place on Wednesday night.

One fan said: "If Sasha Banks walks out of one of those AEW tunnels, yeah, Elon would have nothing to worry about because this app would combust."

Another tweeted: "Sasha posting that she’s in Boston & AEW is in Boston tonight but den I remembered she’s a troll."

And one more wrote: "It's pretty obvious she's just trolling but if she actually turns up at AEW by some miracle I promise you I'll eat an entire bowl of ketchup."

Sasha appearing on AEW is highly unlikely, despite her teasing fans.

The 30-year-old is still under contract with WWE.

Speaking to BT Sport in September, WWE Head of Creative Triple H explained that "time will tell" when it comes to the organization and Sasha.

Triple H explained: "There was a communication breakdown there. For whatever reason.

"Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process but it can be a process and you have to go through the process.

"But she's a unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants.

It just comes down to what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is."