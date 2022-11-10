ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest

HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out

When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
HILO, HI
KHON2

RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies

As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More normal trade wind conditions moving in

A stable, dry and cool airmass is over the islands, but some scattered showers are still possible from a dissipating low pressure area. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire

On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
bigislandnow.com

Fishers now must obtain a permit to use lay nets in State waters

Fishers will now have to obtain a permit from the DLNR to use lay nets in State waters, effective 10 days after the governor signs off. This rule change, approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Thursday, eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each lay net with the department. For Hawai‘i residents, active-duty military personnel and their family members, annual lay net permits will be issued free of charge.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades to ease slightly for the weekend

Breezy to locally strong trade winds will ease a bit for Saturday and Sunday. Some moisture from a decaying low pressure trough to the northeast could bring some showery weather at times, mainly for windward areas, Saturday into Sunday morning. Trade winds will slow into the light to moderate range...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Reactivation period for some driver’s licenses to end

Drivers with licenses that expired between March 16, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, still have a chance to reactivate it and not have to become a new driver’s license applicant. But the time to do so is limited. Drivers with licenses that expired during that time frame must go in to a Hawai‘i County Driver’s Licensing Office to reactivate and renew their license by the close of business Nov. 30.

