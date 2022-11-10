Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season

RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest
HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Nurses’ Association to picket at Straub Medical Center, highlighting various concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses’ Association plans to picket at Straub Medical Center to highlight various concerns amid their fight for a better contract. Nurses at Straub Medical Center said Friday they’ve rejected a final contract offer — with 96% voting “no” — because they say it fails to address patient safety concerns.
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies
As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawsuit over Navy’s contaminated water grows as more families come forward with health problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More families are speaking out how they’ve fallen through the cracks after the Navy’s Red Hill fuel leaks sickened thousands of people last year. The lawsuit started with four plaintiffs, but now more than 100 have joined in. Pearl Harbor resident Kat McClanahan, who’s married...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More normal trade wind conditions moving in
A stable, dry and cool airmass is over the islands, but some scattered showers are still possible from a dissipating low pressure area. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades.
Chad Blair: Why Do So Many Hawaii Voters Wait Until The Last Minute?
The deadline to vote in Hawaii’s general election was 7 p.m. Tuesday, but — once again — long lines of people still waiting to cast their ballots on Oahu and Maui delayed the reporting results until nearly 8:30 p.m. That’s frustrating to lots of folks, especially media...
mauinow.com
Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire
On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
bigislandnow.com
Fishers now must obtain a permit to use lay nets in State waters
Fishers will now have to obtain a permit from the DLNR to use lay nets in State waters, effective 10 days after the governor signs off. This rule change, approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Thursday, eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each lay net with the department. For Hawai‘i residents, active-duty military personnel and their family members, annual lay net permits will be issued free of charge.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades to ease slightly for the weekend
Breezy to locally strong trade winds will ease a bit for Saturday and Sunday. Some moisture from a decaying low pressure trough to the northeast could bring some showery weather at times, mainly for windward areas, Saturday into Sunday morning. Trade winds will slow into the light to moderate range...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Biggest event of the year for local Hawaii businesses
Local businesses from across the islands say this is the biggest event that kicks off the busy holiday season. They have been preparing for the 28th annual Made in Hawaii festival all year long.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents living...
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School. The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.
bigislandnow.com
Reactivation period for some driver’s licenses to end
Drivers with licenses that expired between March 16, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, still have a chance to reactivate it and not have to become a new driver’s license applicant. But the time to do so is limited. Drivers with licenses that expired during that time frame must go in to a Hawai‘i County Driver’s Licensing Office to reactivate and renew their license by the close of business Nov. 30.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. 6 days after election, close races remain...
