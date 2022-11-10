ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Were Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Pink Announces New Tour And Sets Michigan Date

Pink has announced her upcoming North American tour and Michigan will see the superstar return in the summer of 2023. Pink will bring her P!NK: Summer Carnival 2023 to Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16, 2023. When do tickets go on sale to see Pink at Comerica Park in...
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy