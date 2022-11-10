Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
Bomb squad called to Point Place after suspect found with 'unfamiliar powder'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police contacted the bomb squad after locating an "unfamiliar powder" in the possession of a suspect on Friday at approximately 5:39 p.m. According to a report, police found the 54-year-old suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and Suder Road in Point Place. The suspect was in possession of a grocery bag filled with an "unknown fine gray/black powder." Police did not specify how they located the suspect.
13abc.com
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
13abc.com
Man arrested in murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records. Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
wtvbam.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash at 12 & Briggs sends Jonesville woman to ProMedica for treatment
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jonesville woman was taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital Thursday morning following a four vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Briggs Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:05 a.m.. They say their investigation shows that a...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
13abc.com
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG
A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
13abc.com
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer in Whitehouse is off the job and has been fired amid claims she exchanged text messages with an Anthony Wayne high school student. School leaders and police administrators are calling the situation inappropriate. According to the documents obtained by 13abc, the former officer...
13abc.com
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
13abc.com
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge issued suspended sentences to the mother and grandmother convicted in connection with the death of Braylen Noble. The grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice and pled guilty. She received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail. Braylen’s mother,...
thevillagereporter.com
Pamela Parsons (1963-2022)
Pamela Sue Parsons, age 59, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her Delta home, Monday morning November 14, 2022. She was born in Wauseon on July 13, 1963 to Larry Zenz and Gail (Kishpaugh) Zenz; who both survive. Pam graduated from Delta High School in 1981 and on...
13abc.com
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
School bus driver crashes bus into Saline elementary school
A Saline Area school bus crashed into Harvest Elementary in Saline this afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the school district.
Comments / 0