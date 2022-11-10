Read full article on original website
Businesses learn how to bounce back in St. Augustine after Nicole floods Downtown
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was incredible to see the downtown area of St. Augustine flooded during Nicole last week. And just as amazing is how fast the city has bounced back. Businesses are open. Customers are bustling along streets and storefronts. Reggie Maggs is a co-owner Meehan’s Irish...
WCJB
Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Small lane crashes on St. Augustine beach
St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of a plane crash at the beach at Anastasia State Park. Responding firefighters met with the pilot, who was reported to be uninjured. The small plane settled upside-down in the surf north of the county pier.
News4Jax.com
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights
JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for St. Augustine, St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Nicole approaches the East Coast of Florida, city leaders continue to collaborate with local and state agencies as they track and monitor for any potential impacts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and tropical storm...
'Dune down, dune down': Video taken during Nicole inspires sea turtle fundraiser
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *Editor's Note: The video referenced in this article does contain an expletive. Cell phone video taken by a young woman in North Florida now has created a movement. It shows a dune being washed out in Southern St. Johns County and waves washing over A1A highway during Tropical Storm Nicole.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: JFRD reports house fire in the Trout River area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:. JFRD reported a house fire in the Trout River area. 12:38 p.m., 11/10/22. Tornado Warning in effect for Camden and Nassau counties until 1 p.m. Disney World...
News4Jax.com
Duval County death among 5 in Florida attributed to Nicole, state officials say
JACKSONVILLE – Days after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, state officials updated the deaths attributed to the storm to include one in Duval County. Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is...
News4Jax.com
Memorial Park underwater as parts of Riverside, Avondale and Ortega flood during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Nicole lashed Florida on Thursday, roadways and yards flooded in the Riverside, Avondale and Ortega neighborhoods. News4JAX Insiders shared striking photos on SnapJAX of the storm’s wrath. In Riverside, flooding caused by Nicole made Memorial Park disappear. As of 1:30 p.m., the park was...
Judge to decide if 'stand your ground' defense applies in deadly shooting outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing beginning Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case."
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
momcollective.com
Holiday Markets in Central Florida
Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
News4Jax.com
Why was Nicole so bad?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Nicole continues to fade away in the Appalachians, but it packed quite the punch across much of Florida, including our area. But why did a Category 1 hurricane cause so many issues compared to the other hurricane this year, Major Hurricane Ian?. WATCH: Assistant Chief...
News4Jax.com
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures
As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
