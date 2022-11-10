ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
Small lane crashes on St. Augustine beach

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of a plane crash at the beach at Anastasia State Park. Responding firefighters met with the pilot, who was reported to be uninjured. The small plane settled upside-down in the surf north of the county pier.
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights

JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
Judge to decide if 'stand your ground' defense applies in deadly shooting outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing beginning Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case."
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
Why was Nicole so bad?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Nicole continues to fade away in the Appalachians, but it packed quite the punch across much of Florida, including our area. But why did a Category 1 hurricane cause so many issues compared to the other hurricane this year, Major Hurricane Ian?. WATCH: Assistant Chief...
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
