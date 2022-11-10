ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bike Bistro reopens after Hurricane Ian in time for 10th anniversary

Three days after Hurricane Ian wrecked The Bike Bistro, the bicycle shop owner took stock of tasks he needed to complete to reopen. He did this while standing in several inches of mud and muck that entered the store with about 27 inches of storm surge. . Steve Martin founded the...
WINKNEWS.com

Roger Hernstadt resigns as Fort Myers Beach town manager

Working to better a community is what Roger Hernstadt, the Fort Myers Beach town manager, discussed in his resignation letter. Hernstadt said Hurricane Ian negatively impacted much of what he did for the town in his six years, and Hernstadt feels new leadership will help with the area’s future.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Breathtaking Luxury Home in Naples with 5 Star Resort Amenities on The Market for $5.75 Million

2539 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2539 Escada Court, Naples, Florida is a custom-built estate just minutes to world class beaches, shopping and fine dining with picturesque pool and lake views from just about every room. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2539 Escada Court, please contact Jake Daniel Kuiper (Phone: 612-300-8020) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami developer plots build-to-rent project after $30 million deal

After years of looking at a piece of property, Wolfson Development is finally constructing a new build-to-rent community in Fort Myers. Key takeaway: The Wolfson Development Co. will build 300 build-to-rent units in Fort Myers, along with a commercial center and apartments, on 70 acres across from The Forum. Core...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water debris removal in Collier County

Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development

Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Trattoria Angela serves authentic Italian cuisine in North Naples

Hospitable transplants from Italy launched a North Naples restaurant last week to share the Italian cuisine they grew up enjoying. Husband and wife Enrico and Angela Esposito, both born and raised in Bacoli, a small town in Naples, Italy, quietly opened Trattoria Angela on Nov. 7 next to Paragon Theaters in The Pavilion shopping center on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida

Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup in Bonita Springs waterways

Neighbors along the Bonita Springs waterways say it looks like a floating junkyard as debris from Hurricane Ian casually floats about. Jim Foley and Scott Ross are Bonita residents and have seen this for a while since Ian. “It seems like everybody forgot about it…I actually have a boat ready...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Least Expensive Condo on Marco Island

Least Expensive Condo on Marco Island - $170,000 - Efficiency unit at Marco Manor gutted and remodeled after Irma. New appliances, onsite laundry, large pool, assigned parking. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy.corlisskg@gmail.com for showing.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours

Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples

On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy