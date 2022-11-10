Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bike Bistro reopens after Hurricane Ian in time for 10th anniversary
Three days after Hurricane Ian wrecked The Bike Bistro, the bicycle shop owner took stock of tasks he needed to complete to reopen. He did this while standing in several inches of mud and muck that entered the store with about 27 inches of storm surge. . Steve Martin founded the...
WINKNEWS.com
Roger Hernstadt resigns as Fort Myers Beach town manager
Working to better a community is what Roger Hernstadt, the Fort Myers Beach town manager, discussed in his resignation letter. Hernstadt said Hurricane Ian negatively impacted much of what he did for the town in his six years, and Hernstadt feels new leadership will help with the area’s future.
luxury-houses.net
Breathtaking Luxury Home in Naples with 5 Star Resort Amenities on The Market for $5.75 Million
2539 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2539 Escada Court, Naples, Florida is a custom-built estate just minutes to world class beaches, shopping and fine dining with picturesque pool and lake views from just about every room. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2539 Escada Court, please contact Jake Daniel Kuiper (Phone: 612-300-8020) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer plots build-to-rent project after $30 million deal
After years of looking at a piece of property, Wolfson Development is finally constructing a new build-to-rent community in Fort Myers. Key takeaway: The Wolfson Development Co. will build 300 build-to-rent units in Fort Myers, along with a commercial center and apartments, on 70 acres across from The Forum. Core...
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development
Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
Fishing company in Bonita Springs says boat recovery is far from over
Damaged or displaced by Hurricane Ian, boat owners were feeling the pressure as officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife announced the 45-day grace period for owners to remove their damaged boat.
'The perfect symbol of Sanibel': Temporary repairs made to Sanibel Lighthouse
"The lighthouse is definitely the symbol of we’re coming back," said Kate Sergeant, who's excited to see repairs being done to the Sanibel Lighthouse
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
WINKNEWS.com
New Trattoria Angela serves authentic Italian cuisine in North Naples
Hospitable transplants from Italy launched a North Naples restaurant last week to share the Italian cuisine they grew up enjoying. Husband and wife Enrico and Angela Esposito, both born and raised in Bacoli, a small town in Naples, Italy, quietly opened Trattoria Angela on Nov. 7 next to Paragon Theaters in The Pavilion shopping center on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida
Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Palm Villas Apartments in Fort Myers sell for $9.1M
Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
WINKNEWS.com
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup in Bonita Springs waterways
Neighbors along the Bonita Springs waterways say it looks like a floating junkyard as debris from Hurricane Ian casually floats about. Jim Foley and Scott Ross are Bonita residents and have seen this for a while since Ian. “It seems like everybody forgot about it…I actually have a boat ready...
coastalbreezenews.com
Least Expensive Condo on Marco Island
Least Expensive Condo on Marco Island - $170,000 - Efficiency unit at Marco Manor gutted and remodeled after Irma. New appliances, onsite laundry, large pool, assigned parking. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy.corlisskg@gmail.com for showing.
usf.edu
After Ian, North Port residents face exorbitant utility fees. City leaders want to change that
In North Port, some mobile home residents who are rebuilding after Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: pay $55 for continued water and sewage service or pay a $77 disconnection fee and incur a $27,000 bill for future reconnection. Utilities director Nancy Gallinaro said this is an oversight of...
WINKNEWS.com
New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours
Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
fox4now.com
'From a very broken heart to an upbeat heart.' Hurricane Ian survivors reflect on the last six weeks
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida in nearly a century, and people are still only beginning the clean-up process. Debris piles tower over sidewalks throughout Lee County, where Fort Myers is located. Countless homes have tarps covering portions of the roof, if not the whole thing.
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/01/22 to 11/8/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples
On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
Comments / 0