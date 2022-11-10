Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen’s Big Week Includes HUGE Career News, “Date Night,” and Family Fun
It’s a good week to be Andy Cohen. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host has a lot to celebrate as of late, and we’re here to bring you a recap of all the exciting updates in his life. First up, on Monday, November 14, it...
Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale Has the Perfect Real Housewives Tagline
Plus, hear the important question Andy Cohen had for the WWHL guest bartender about her boyfriend, Joseph Abdin. Expect the unexpected. When Big Brother Season 24 winner Taylor Hale hopped behind the Clubhouse bar on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, November 13, her beverage of choice seemed to be tea — of the piping-hot variety, no less.
We Have a New Development in the Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula Drama
Summer House’s Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard disagree on who is the “rudest” to their fans, but they seem to agree that they aren’t exactly in a good place. For fans who need a refresher on their latest beef, Amanda said on the October 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Lindsay “can be” rude to fans “when she’s caught off-guard.”
Cynthia Bailey Reveals She "Just Started Dating" Someone: “I Am in Love!”
The newly single RHOA alum has been working on the most important relationship of all, amid her divorce. Newly single The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is finding love in all the right places. Sharing a stunning Instagram selfie on Friday, November 11, she gave an update on her love life — but it had absolutely nothing to do with romance.
Cynthia Bailey Shares an Update on Her Living Situation After Her Split from Mike Hill
The RHOA alum is in the most serene setting one month after announcing she and Mike Hill have decided to separate. In March, Cynthia Bailey shared that she had officially made the move to California to live with Mike Hill. "I am pretty much in L.A. with Mike," The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I'm spending most of my time in Los Angeles." However, after the pair announced in October that they have decided to separate, Cynthia is sharing a look at where she is currently residing these days.
Kandi and Xscape Just Stepped Out Together and Received a Huge Honor: "It’s a Blessing"
Kandi Burruss and her Xscape bandmates hit the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards and later performed. Get all the details. Xscape received one of the highest honors at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 13: the Lady of Soul award. Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris,...
Ashley Darby Shares Why Her Divorce from Michael Is Getting "More Difficult"
In a RHOP preview, Ashley divorce from Michael gets complicated while the cast is on their Miami trip. When Ashley Darby first told pals Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger about her separation from Michael Darby on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere, she said that the two were going to remain on amicable terms and that they were even going to buy a house together.
Madonna calls for people to 'stop bullying' her after 50 Cent called her a 'grandma' in an Instagram post
50 Cent and Madonna have had an online feud in the past. The singer has taken to Instagram to share a post asking people to leave her alone.
Captain Lee Makes a Bold Declaration in This Below Deck Season 10 First Look
Below Deck’s Season 10 crew has their work cut out for them. As Captain Lee Rosbach puts it in this new sneak peek, “I’ve set my expectations for this season so far out of the f--king park.”. There’s no telling whether the yachties — including returning cast...
The "Crew Mess Is On Full Display" During the Below Deck Med Season 7 Reunion (VIDEO)
Andy Cohen sits down with Captain Sandy and the yachties to spill all the tea about the Season 7 drama. Get ready to set sail for one last time this season. The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion is almost here and it definitely has some juicy and jaw-dropping moments. Premiering on Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c, the reunion finds Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew reflecting on the many ups and downs of the season (and, there were many).
Lala Kent Reveals the Identity of Her Mystery Man and Gives a Relationship Update
The Vanderpump Rules cast member got candid about her dating life. Lala Kent is sharing new details about her “mystery man” — who turned out to be model Don Lopez — including the fact that they’re no longer together. “Don and I have had a...
Heather Dubrow Looked Gorgeous at a Baby Shower in an All-White Fendi Look
The RHOC cast member and Gretchen Rossi attended Heather Rae El Moussa’s recent baby shower in stunning style. As we know, Heather Dubrow loves a logo-filled designer outfit. So when she recently attended Heather Rae El Moussa’s baby shower, she put her fashionable twist on the event’s Winter Wonderland–themed dress code.
