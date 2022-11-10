Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday. Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The...
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
WNEM
Shelter in place released at Oakland University
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The university alerted the campus community Monday morning to stay indoors after two armed suspects were seen on campus. The suspects are accused of stealing cars in Genesee County and then exchanging gunfire with a security guard while stealing the cars, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
WNEM
Give back this season with Feed the Bus
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 13
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
WNEM
Sheriff searches for missing dementia patient
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.
WNEM
Police identify victim in deadly Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant on Saturday. Officers from the Burton Police Department responded to the restaurant about 9 p.m. for a call about shots being fired. When officers arrived,...
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
WNEM
The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
WNEM
Salvation Army out to raise $635K in Genesee Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The red kettles that seem synonymous with the holiday season are about to appear. Thursday is the kickoff for the annual fund-raising campaign for the Salvation Army in Genesee County. The red kettles -- accompanied by bell ringers -- are arguably the most familiar aspect of...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
WNEM
One dead, one injured in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
WNEM
Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
Man wanted for questioning for alleged indecent exposure in DeWitt Charter Twp.
The incident occurred on Nov. 4 in the area of Twinbrook Drive and Business 27.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 14
Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. Women of Colors hosted a coat drive in Saginaw on Saturday, Nov. 12 with Santa Claus as one of the volunteers. TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Nov. 14th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here are...
Comments / 0