Mountain Home, AR

Berniece Boyd, 91, Norfork (Conner)

Ms. Berniece Gheynelle Boyd quietly slipped away November 12, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born at Chastain, Arkansas to Ruby Arnold and William George “Johnie” Berry, August 5, 1931. Many thoughts and words came to mind as we began to try to describe the true...
NORFORK, AR
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot

A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
CABOT, AR
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS swimmers achieve state times in season opener at Springdale

The Mountain Home High School swim teams began the season Saturday in a meet hosted by Fayetteville at the Jones Center in Springdale. Several Bombers and Lady Bombers were able to achieve state times. On the boys’ side, state times included Ajay Reiss, Hayden Kelley, Caleb Due and Benny Vetter...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Jackie Dean Turner, 72, Mountain Home (Conner)

Jackie Dean Turner, 72, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Yellville, Arkansas. Jackie was born on October 10, 1950, to E.J. and Mary (Killian) Light. She worked as respiratory therapist. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Turner; her childrens father, Scott Books and three siblings, Peggy Light, Sheila Woods and Lynn Light.She is survived by one son, Jeff Books of Searcy, Arkansas; one daughter, Shonda John of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Megan Books, Ashlie Benson (Matt), Kala John, Saben Strode (Paige) and Kili John; one great-grandchild, Ty Pettypool; three brothers, Paul, Jimmy and Bobby Light and one sister, Betty Light.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MH boys top Rogers Heritage in Oklahoma City

The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team’s trip to Oklahoma City included a game ending on a successful note. The Bombers played Rogers Heritage at the Paycom Center, the home venue for the NBA’s Thunder, and came away with a 50-35 victory. The game was played...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS swim teams to begin season in Springdale

The Mountain Home High School swim teams will start the 2022-2023 season in Springdale. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to compete in a meet hosted by Fayetteville. Mountain Home’s boys finished as the Class 5A state runners-up a year ago. The Lady Bombers ended up in fourth place in last season’s state meet.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Operation Christmas Child collection starts Monday

Collections start Monday for the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The goal for North Central Arkansas was set for 16,002. Locations in the area that will accept filled shoeboxes include East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Galatia Assembly of God in Norfork, Yellville Church of Christ in Yellville, Viola First Baptist Church in Viola, Trinity Worship Center in West Plains, First Baptist Church in West Plains, and Real Ministries in Harrison. All times and locations can viewed at samaritanspurse.org.
NORFORK, AR
Change announced to MHHS basketball schedule

Due to the Mountain Home High School football team winning their opening game in the Class 6A State Playoffs and advancing to the quarterfinals, a change has been made to the high school basketball schedule. The Lady Bombers’ home game Friday night against Bentonville has been moved to Saturday morning.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS defeats Marion, advances to state quarterfinals

For the third year in a row, the Mountain Home High School football team will be advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers opened the postseason on Friday with a 23-6 victory at Marion. Mountain Home scored the first nine points of the game due...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire

Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
GASSVILLE, AR
Several basketball teams in tournament play Saturday

Saturday’s busy basketball schedule includes the start of the annual Arvest Bank Tournament in Flippin. Most of Saturday’s boys’ games will be played in the old gym. Mountain Home Christian Academy and Cotter tip off at 9, Ozark Mountain faces Alpena at 10:30, Mountain View meets Kingston at noon, and Norfork takes on Valley Springs at 1:30.
FLIPPIN, AR
MH Planning Commission special session Monday afternoon

The Mountain Home Planning Commission will hold a special session Monday afternoon at 1 in the council chambers of the Municipal Building.On the agenda is discussion of rezoning from Residential R-2 to Commercial C-2 located at 2338 U.S. Highway 62 West in Mountain Home. The property owner and petitioner is First Christian Church.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

