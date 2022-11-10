Read full article on original website
KTLO
Berniece Boyd, 91, Norfork (Conner)
Ms. Berniece Gheynelle Boyd quietly slipped away November 12, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born at Chastain, Arkansas to Ruby Arnold and William George “Johnie” Berry, August 5, 1931. Many thoughts and words came to mind as we began to try to describe the true...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
KTLO
Marie Stewart, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Marie Stewart of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Marie Stewart died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
KTLO
Judith L. Latham, 73, Salem (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Judith L. Latham of Salem are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Judith Latham died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHHS swimmers achieve state times in season opener at Springdale
The Mountain Home High School swim teams began the season Saturday in a meet hosted by Fayetteville at the Jones Center in Springdale. Several Bombers and Lady Bombers were able to achieve state times. On the boys’ side, state times included Ajay Reiss, Hayden Kelley, Caleb Due and Benny Vetter...
KTLO
Jackie Dean Turner, 72, Mountain Home (Conner)
Jackie Dean Turner, 72, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Yellville, Arkansas. Jackie was born on October 10, 1950, to E.J. and Mary (Killian) Light. She worked as respiratory therapist. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Turner; her childrens father, Scott Books and three siblings, Peggy Light, Sheila Woods and Lynn Light.She is survived by one son, Jeff Books of Searcy, Arkansas; one daughter, Shonda John of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Megan Books, Ashlie Benson (Matt), Kala John, Saben Strode (Paige) and Kili John; one great-grandchild, Ty Pettypool; three brothers, Paul, Jimmy and Bobby Light and one sister, Betty Light.
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
KTLO
MH boys top Rogers Heritage in Oklahoma City
The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team’s trip to Oklahoma City included a game ending on a successful note. The Bombers played Rogers Heritage at the Paycom Center, the home venue for the NBA’s Thunder, and came away with a 50-35 victory. The game was played...
KTLO
MHHS swim teams to begin season in Springdale
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will start the 2022-2023 season in Springdale. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to compete in a meet hosted by Fayetteville. Mountain Home’s boys finished as the Class 5A state runners-up a year ago. The Lady Bombers ended up in fourth place in last season’s state meet.
KTLO
Operation Christmas Child collection starts Monday
Collections start Monday for the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The goal for North Central Arkansas was set for 16,002. Locations in the area that will accept filled shoeboxes include East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Galatia Assembly of God in Norfork, Yellville Church of Christ in Yellville, Viola First Baptist Church in Viola, Trinity Worship Center in West Plains, First Baptist Church in West Plains, and Real Ministries in Harrison. All times and locations can viewed at samaritanspurse.org.
KTLO
Change announced to MHHS basketball schedule
Due to the Mountain Home High School football team winning their opening game in the Class 6A State Playoffs and advancing to the quarterfinals, a change has been made to the high school basketball schedule. The Lady Bombers’ home game Friday night against Bentonville has been moved to Saturday morning.
KTLO
MHHS defeats Marion, advances to state quarterfinals
For the third year in a row, the Mountain Home High School football team will be advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers opened the postseason on Friday with a 23-6 victory at Marion. Mountain Home scored the first nine points of the game due...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
KTLO
Murder trial for former Omaha school official, basketball coach reset for late January
The jury trial set this month for a former Omaha High School principal and head boys’ basketball coach accused of killing his wife has been pushed back. A pre-trial hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson is now set for Dec. 13 and the jury trial for Jan. 30 at the Boone County Courthouse in Harrison.
KTLO
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
KTLO
Edward Olson, 74, Bull Shoals (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Edward Olson of Bull Shoals are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Edward Olson died Saturday.
KTLO
Several basketball teams in tournament play Saturday
Saturday’s busy basketball schedule includes the start of the annual Arvest Bank Tournament in Flippin. Most of Saturday’s boys’ games will be played in the old gym. Mountain Home Christian Academy and Cotter tip off at 9, Ozark Mountain faces Alpena at 10:30, Mountain View meets Kingston at noon, and Norfork takes on Valley Springs at 1:30.
KTLO
MH Planning Commission special session Monday afternoon
The Mountain Home Planning Commission will hold a special session Monday afternoon at 1 in the council chambers of the Municipal Building.On the agenda is discussion of rezoning from Residential R-2 to Commercial C-2 located at 2338 U.S. Highway 62 West in Mountain Home. The property owner and petitioner is First Christian Church.
KTLO
Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
