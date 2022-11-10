Naples Soap Co. reported a net loss of about $130,000 over the first three quarters of 2022, according to a third-quarter earnings report. That compares to a net income of $1.1 million during the first three quarters of 2021, which included $630,000 in PPP loans, Employee Retention Tax Credit refunds and insurance proceeds. Total third-quarter sales for 2022 were about $2.31 million compared to $2.26 million for 2021’s third quarter. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $303,000, or 17%, compared to 2021’s third quarter with the company relocating to a new Fort Myers warehouse in September.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO