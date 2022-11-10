Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer plots build-to-rent project after $30 million deal
After years of looking at a piece of property, Wolfson Development is finally constructing a new build-to-rent community in Fort Myers. Key takeaway: The Wolfson Development Co. will build 300 build-to-rent units in Fort Myers, along with a commercial center and apartments, on 70 acres across from The Forum. Core...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bike Bistro reopens after Hurricane Ian in time for 10th anniversary
Three days after Hurricane Ian wrecked The Bike Bistro, the bicycle shop owner took stock of tasks he needed to complete to reopen. He did this while standing in several inches of mud and muck that entered the store with about 27 inches of storm surge. . Steve Martin founded the...
WINKNEWS.com
New Trattoria Angela serves authentic Italian cuisine in North Naples
Hospitable transplants from Italy launched a North Naples restaurant last week to share the Italian cuisine they grew up enjoying. Husband and wife Enrico and Angela Esposito, both born and raised in Bacoli, a small town in Naples, Italy, quietly opened Trattoria Angela on Nov. 7 next to Paragon Theaters in The Pavilion shopping center on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Soap Co. reports $130K net loss so far in 2022
Naples Soap Co. reported a net loss of about $130,000 over the first three quarters of 2022, according to a third-quarter earnings report. That compares to a net income of $1.1 million during the first three quarters of 2021, which included $630,000 in PPP loans, Employee Retention Tax Credit refunds and insurance proceeds. Total third-quarter sales for 2022 were about $2.31 million compared to $2.26 million for 2021’s third quarter. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $303,000, or 17%, compared to 2021’s third quarter with the company relocating to a new Fort Myers warehouse in September.
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
WZVN-TV
In the Kitchen: Keylime Bistro
All week long, we’re profiling the amazing restaurants that call Sanibel and Captiva Islands home. As they work to rebuild and reopen after Hurricane Ian, the message is simple. They are not going anywhere. Today we’re shining the kitchen spotlight on the Keylime Bistro and its famous Keylime Pie....
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery
A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
Florida Weekly
Aura’s Incredible Rooftop Amenities Attracting Buyers
Interest in Naples’ newest luxury high-rise tower can be described as “sky high.” The 15-story Aura at Metropolitan Naples features only 56 luxury residences and is located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, just a short walk or bike ride to downtown.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn
Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in south Fort Myers
Pulte Homes announced plans for Addison Square, a planned 17-acre gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in south Fort Myers. Opening in summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, the community’s homes, which will start in the $500,000s, will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites sitting along a large central lake. Construction of model homes is expected to begin in spring 2023.
snntv.com
High Traffic Volume is Causing Increased Accidents
High traffic volume is causing increased accidents. Trooper Kenn Watson says there are still roughly forty thousand contractors traversing to the Fort Myers area, Monday through Friday. And all this additional traffic, is causing more crashes. Over the weekend, there was a motorcyclist that lost their life, and a pedestrian...
businessobserverfl.com
Naples ultra-high net worth services firm finds exit strategy
When Michael Benson walked into his golf and country club in Naples recently, he was met with congratulations and attaboys all around on his pending “retirement.”. News trickled out that the company he founded 46 years ago, Naples-based Benson Blackburn, a financial services firm that specializes in insurance consulting for ultra-affluent families and closely held businesses, had been acquired. While true, Benson, 66, rebuffed the R-word. “I said, ‘wait a minute, I’m not retiring,’” Benson says. “I’m just getting started. I’m excited as ever to take this business to the next level.”
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida
Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel announces periodic closing of East Periwinkle bridge canal
Emergency work is continuing at the East Periwinkle bridge near Limpet Drive, city of Sanibel officials announced. The work will require intermittent closure of boat traffic at the bridge canal. The emergency closures began Monday and should end prior to Thanksgiving, weather permitting. These closures are temporary in nature and should typically be limited to an hour during weekdays. No weekend closures are anticipated. The closures are necessary to allow repair of the bridge abutments and to replace washed-out materials in the bridge canal to protect the bridge from potential scouring.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
businessobserverfl.com
Naples restaurants rebuild in six weeks, following six-month remodel
After roughly $1.6 million in rebuilding and remodeling costs, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill, both in Naples, are almost ready to reopen following flooding destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The pair of restaurants are scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 21. Both had to be rebuilt due to about...
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples
On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Drive thru light show, comedy on Marco, library event
New holiday season exhibit kicks off Nov. 18 at Collier County Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. The drive-through, holiday-themed display will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with more than a two million lights. See it daily from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning Friday,...
