Boston, MA

WCVB

More than 6,300 run in first in-person BAA Half Marathon since 2019

BOSTON — The B.A.A. Half Marathon returned in person for the first time in three years on Sunday and the 13.1-mile race along the Emerald Necklace Park System drew more than 6,300 people. This year's field included athletes from 46 states, plus Washington, D.C., and 95 countries. More than...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)

It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston’s Police Commissioner Michael Cox discusses Boston violence with Anchor Vanessa Welch

BOSTON — New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says the community needs to work together to help the department address the recent rash of violence in the city. In a one-on-one interview with Boston 25 News Anchor Vanessa Welch Cox says crime statistics reflect Boston is a safe city despite that recent uptick in violence, “It just emphasizes the need that we continue to need to partner and we need to be vigilant about making sure our community stays safe by us coming together.”
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighters Sue Over Cancelled Civil Service Exams

The Boston Firefighters Union has sued the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, calling for the restoration of promotional exams cancelled last week, NBC 10 reports. The commission cancelled upcoming exams and threw out results from a recent exam after it was sued because exams used to determine police promotions were racially biased, according to a lawsuit.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

SIX: The Musical

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The six wives of Henry the Eighth are often better remembered for how they died than how they lived. But inSIX: The Musical, the Queens are transported from Tudor times to the modern rock era for a little rewriting of history. Two of his wives -- Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson, playing Anna of Cleves join us to talk about the stage production.
NEEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

P!nk announces summer 2023 tour with stop at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Music superstar P!nk's upcoming summer tour will visit Boston's historic Fenway Park with a list of special guests. Her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour is scheduled to come to Boston on July 31, with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp. The 21-city tour begins...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA

