Cleveland, OH

Martin Emerson Jr. returns to practice, David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still out: Browns takeaways

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
CLEVELAND, OH
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Will the tide turn in the Bengals-Steelers rivalry this weekend? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Is there a new sheriff in town?. Despite traditionally dominating the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers have mostly been on the losing side of this historic rivalry in the last few seasons. Sitting at 3-6, the Steelers have never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin. Zac Taylor’s Bengals, meanwhile, are still defending AFC champions with a 5-4 record.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Week 10 Best Bets: ATS picks for Sunday

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 10 schedule started with the Carolina Panthers pulling off a 25-15 upset of the Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point home underdogs....
ARIZONA STATE
Amari Cooper still sees greatness in the Browns: ‘You’ve got to put it on display’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Leave it to Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper to frame the fallout of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins in his own unique way. “I believe we’ve got the guys in this locker room to turn things around. I’ve been on teams to where we’re in a similar predicament and it was turned around and we went on a run,” Cooper said sitting at his locker after Sunday’s game, “but the thing about greatness, you’ve got to put it on display.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ toughest remaining opponents this season

CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the first half of the 2022 season hasn’t already been an uphill battle for the Cincinnati Bengals, the hill only gets steeper from here. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Entering the season with the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.536), the defending AFC champion Bengals are yet to rematch Kansas City and Buffalo, two of their playoff opponents from last season, along with two AFC East teams that made the postseason last year who are each seeking a deeper run this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Dolphins

CLEVELAND, Ohio --The Browns offense was deflated during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CLEVELAND, OH
