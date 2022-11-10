Martin Emerson Jr. returns to practice, David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still out: Browns takeaways

Read full article on original website
Browns guard Wyatt Teller disappointed after he leaves Sunday’s game: ‘I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller wanted to be out the for his teammates on Sunday. “I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there,” he said following Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
‘Deshaun Watson can fix all of this?’: What they’re saying about the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns returned from their bye week on Sunday and were dominated on the road by the Dolphins, 39-17. Cleveland’s run defense was exposed again by a Miami offense that was among the worst in the NFL prior to Sunday. The Dolphins rushed for 195 yards and kept gashing the Browns repeatedly on defense.
Jacoby Brissett: Cowboys were ‘crazy’ for letting Amari Cooper go and ‘trust me, they want him there now’
MIAMI — As Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper head back to their native South Florida to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Brissett is scratching his head over how the Cowboys tossed Cooper on the scrap heap and gave him away to the Browns for almost nothing. “It’s super-confusing why...
Now a Press Club Hall of Famer, Mary Kay Cabot never thought she’d be covering the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thirty-one years. You’re Mary Kay Cabot, and you’ve been covering the Cleveland Browns for 31 years – the same team you watched on TV every Sunday while growing up in Lakewood. Your dad was Joe Cabot, a Lakewood fireman and a Korean War...
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
A grim midseason report as the Browns have lost 5 of their last 6 games – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 39-17 to Miami on Sunday afternoon:. 1. This game has to be a stunner for the people at the top for the Browns. They went into Sunday with hope following the bye week. They were still riding high after the 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Oct. 31.
Will the tide turn in the Bengals-Steelers rivalry this weekend? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Is there a new sheriff in town?. Despite traditionally dominating the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers have mostly been on the losing side of this historic rivalry in the last few seasons. Sitting at 3-6, the Steelers have never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin. Zac Taylor’s Bengals, meanwhile, are still defending AFC champions with a 5-4 record.
NFL Week 10 Best Bets: ATS picks for Sunday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 10 schedule started with the Carolina Panthers pulling off a 25-15 upset of the Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point home underdogs....
Photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite pictures from Cleveland Browns’ loss to Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins looked more like the sharks from “Jaws” against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, shredding the well-rested roster that came out of their bye week feeling good about their previous performance in Cleveland against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns started the...
Amari Cooper still sees greatness in the Browns: ‘You’ve got to put it on display’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Leave it to Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper to frame the fallout of Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins in his own unique way. “I believe we’ve got the guys in this locker room to turn things around. I’ve been on teams to where we’re in a similar predicament and it was turned around and we went on a run,” Cooper said sitting at his locker after Sunday’s game, “but the thing about greatness, you’ve got to put it on display.”
How will the Browns locker room handle Deshaun Watson’s return to practice this week when it’s gotten so close to Jacoby Brissett? Hey, Mary Kay!
MIAMI -- In this week’s Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Jacoby Brissett, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How will the locker room handle a return to Deshaun Watson when everyone has gotten so close to Jacoby Brissett? — Scott B., Cleveland, Ohio. Hey,...
Just what did the Browns do after the bye week? Embarrass themselves – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I was afraid this was coming. Bet that’s true for many of you. The Browns were coming off a respectable defensive performance in a 23-20 loss at Baltimore and then a forceful display in the 32-13 Monday night victory over Cincinnati.
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Dolphins, 39-17, on Sunday, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Halloween night domination of the Bengals gave false hope that the defense had made a 180-degree turn. After...
Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ toughest remaining opponents this season
CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the first half of the 2022 season hasn’t already been an uphill battle for the Cincinnati Bengals, the hill only gets steeper from here. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Entering the season with the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.536), the defending AFC champion Bengals are yet to rematch Kansas City and Buffalo, two of their playoff opponents from last season, along with two AFC East teams that made the postseason last year who are each seeking a deeper run this season.
Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, DJ Reader and the Bengals’ second half: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ bye week has ended, the team is just a bit healthier and a massive second half of the season looms. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more during his weekly Monday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Do you anticipate DJ Reader...
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio --The Browns offense was deflated during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
With Deshaun Watson returning to practice this week, getting Jacoby Brissett ready for the Bills is still the No. 1 priority
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Deshaun Watson returning to practice this week, coach Kevin Stefanski stressed that they won’t give short shrift to Jacoby Brissett as the Browns gear up for their trip to Buffalo. “That’s the next step for Deshaun is getting out there and being able to...
