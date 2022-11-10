ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua told Andy Ruiz he ‘wants to make trilogy’ happen in secret Abu Dhabi chat as he plots world title bid

By Chisanga Malata
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SnpT_0j6NNuDZ00

ANTHONY JOSHUA wants to make a trilogy fight with Andy Ruiz Jr happen.

Joshua had his world turned upside down by the diminutive Mexican three years ago, suffering a shock seventh-round TKO loss at Madison Square Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvjcB_0j6NNuDZ00
Andy Ruiz Jr turned Anthony Joshua's world upside down three years ago Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uix7z_0j6NNuDZ00
AJ exacted his revenge six months later to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntzlq_0j6NNuDZ00
The Brit is open to having a trilogy with Mexico's first heavyweight champion Credit: PA

A lean and mean AJ, 33, exacted his revenge six months later to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles - prompting an overweight and over-partied Ruiz Jr to demand a third showdown.

And a recent conversation between the pair in Abu Dhabi has seemingly put the wheels in motion for a rubber match.

Mexico's first heavyweight champion told Intu Boxing: “I’m trying to get those titles back.

"I just spoke to Anthony Joshua, he told me he wants to make something happen, he wants to make the trilogy – that’d be pretty cool!

"I just brought it up, but that’s how things happen and fights get made, so we’ll see.”

Joshua, 33, might be keen on closing the book on his rivalry with Ruiz Jr, but the same can't be said for promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing chief said: “Definitely, I mean, (Wilder) was one of the names I mentioned to him tonight.

“I’m not just saying it, but I couldn’t say a fight to AJ that he doesn’t go. He said tonight about Andy Ruiz.

“I said have you seen Andy Ruiz over there, he went, ‘Yeah, I’d love to fight him again’.

"I was like, ‘Why? You’re not fighting him again!’. He was like ‘Why not?’ and I went ‘F*** off’. He’s horrible!'"

AJ is currently in the rebuilding phase of his career following consecutive losses to pound-for-pound king Oleksandr Usyk.

But the Watford warrior is refusing to commit to a date for his next outing, saying: "I don't know [when I'll be back].

"I was supposed to be in the ring this year, I'm going to be in the ring next year. I'll be in the ring when I'm in the ring.

"I don't want to make statements today and then I'll get held to the cross.

"Do you know what I mean? When I'm ready, I'll be back in the ring."

