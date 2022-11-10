ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona 0-1 Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's side move up to third place in Serie A after Moise Kean's second-half strike secures a narrow victory over struggling hosts

By Reuters
 3 days ago

A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances.

The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.

Kean struck on the hour mark when he ran into the box and keeper Lorenzo Montipo smothered his shot but could not stop it from tickling into the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDnVK_0j6NNsS700
Moise Kean's second-half goal secured a narrow win at Verona on Thursday night

The visitors had a scare five minutes from time when Verona were awarded a penalty after a high boot from Leonardo Bonucci, but the decision was changed after a VAR check.

Juventus are third on the table with 28 points from 14 games, with Lazio to play later on Thursday. Verona are bottom of the table with five points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJadu_0j6NNsS700
The Juventus forward struck on the hour mark when his shot beat keeper Lorenzo Montipo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W59s8_0j6NNsS700
Verona were awarded a penalty, but the decision was changed after a VAR check
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCO1U_0j6NNsS700
Angel Di Maria has an effort on goal during Thursday's encounter with Verona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgDbQ_0j6NNsS700
Massimiliano Allegri's side moved up to third place in Serie A after beating Verona

