intheknow.com
Bride blows ‘dust’ off wedding vows after waiting 15 years to get married
Writing your own wedding vows can be incredibly special… but apparently, they can also be hilarious. At her ceremony, bride Christie used her custom vows as the perfect opportunity to roast her future husband Byron right at the altar. The School House, an event hall in South Carolina, posted a clip of the memorable moment on TikTok.
Woman Freaks Out After Coming Home to Find Fiance Returned Her Wedding Dress and Replaced It With His Mom’s Top Pick
The average woman tries on just over 10 dresses to find "the one." Finding the dress you plan on wearing to marry the person you love is a happy occasion, often pushing many to tears.
‘I’m not gonna be racist, OK’: White Woman Goes Viral for Awkward Racially-Charged Wedding Speech
A white woman who tried to give a heartfelt speech at her friend’s wedding went viral after her awkwardness turned racist. A TikTok user received over one million views for a video posted last week showing the seemingly racist speech at an interracial wedding. The TikTok user gave a “CRINGE WARNING” while explaining the video.
Upworthy
Bride knits her own wedding dress for less than $300 in 45 days: 'Thank goodness my idea worked out'
When Veronica Lindberg Heino—better known as Kika through her social media presence—and her fiance purchased a house, they decided that they wanted to throw a housewarming party. As the two had been engaged for more than a year at the time, the occasion also seemed like the perfect opportunity to hold their wedding, she revealed in a YouTube Q&A video. Thus began the wedding planning. However, they soon discovered that weddings are extremely expensive, with the average wedding dress costing $1,800 in 2021, according to Knot.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
intheknow.com
Bride is shamed by family for wearing ‘tacky’ secondhand wedding dress: ‘Screw those people’
A bride is being shamed by her loved ones for wearing a secondhand dress. She posted in “Wedding Shaming” in hopes that others would listen to her “rant.” She bought her dream dress for $300. It was worn once and exactly what she wanted. When people saw it, they loved the dress.
Upworthy
Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
intheknow.com
Wedding guests send ‘alarming’ messages to bride leading up to big day: ‘They are out of their minds’
Wedding guests say they can’t attend the ceremony because the bride forgot to remind them. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She and her husband planned to get married the next Friday. But family and friends started to pull out just before the wedding.
Man Applauded for 'Ruining' Brother's Life on Wedding Day
Amanda Craig, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Newsweek "I don't know that keeping information ever protects."
Aussie tourist’s attempt to bribe a Balinese cleaner with $100 after her tattoo ink stained the sheets backfires spectacularly after they ratted her out to the hotel - as she reveals the easy hack that eventually fixed the issue
An Australian tourist has narrowly avoided paying a $175 fee after the ink from her new tattoo leaked onto the sheets at her Bali resort - as her attempt to bribe the cleaner with $100 also backfired. The Perth mum, who did not want to give her name because she...
‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding
Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?. There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket. For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.
Woman who gave birth to her own granddaughter says she's 'sad about being separated'
The 56-year-old grandma who acted as a surrogate for her son has spoken about her sadness after being separated from the tot. Nancy Hauck, from Utah, US, had offered to carry her son Jeff's baby after his wife, Cambria, 30, had a traumatic birth with their twins. Incredibly grateful, the...
Little girl reveals robbery is more than it seems when she shows her aunt 'all the things they took'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a robbery that never was.
Bride Forcing Wedding Guests To Wear 'Funeral' Colors Praised Online
"Some of them instantly became runway models," one user said.
Woman cancels wedding gift after the wedding gets cancelled
A wedding gift is a gesture to congratulate the couple and help them get started on their new lives. It’s best one check the wedding registry to know what the couple might like.
My ex-boyfriend's best friend asked me on a date the day before my wedding: I was ashamed to tell him I was engaged
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It all started with a summer romance. I met a man at a bus stop. Believe it or not, he was the second man I'd met at a bus stop and the second man I'd dated whom I'd met at a bus stop.
‘Bridezilla’ Secretly Uninvites Groom’s Parents to Wedding
What is the biggest red flag when it comes to relationships?. Considering most people only plan to get married once in their lives, it's understandable that they can get really wrapped up in the details of planning the perfect wedding when they get the chance.
12tomatoes.com
Bride Left Scrambling After “Friend” Makes Wedding Cake
This bride experienced one of our worst nightmares firsthand, as a wedding cake fail left her in a very difficult position on her wedding day. The cake maker definitely failed her here and our heart goes out to her. u/poemsandpupandpasta is the Reddit user who is sharing the story. We admire her bravery, as this is something that we would not have wanted to talk about.
Bride's Brothers Dazzle Wedding Guests As Flower Boys: 'New Wedding Trend'
A viral video showing a bride's brothers serving as her "flower boys" at her wedding delighted guests and viewers alike. Jessica Wallace shared the video to her TikTok account @onlyonejesss, where it was viewed 12 million times. In the video, Lavaughn and Matthew Harvey, danced their way down the aisle while they tossed flower petals.
