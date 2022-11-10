ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bride blows ‘dust’ off wedding vows after waiting 15 years to get married

Writing your own wedding vows can be incredibly special… but apparently, they can also be hilarious. At her ceremony, bride Christie used her custom vows as the perfect opportunity to roast her future husband Byron right at the altar. The School House, an event hall in South Carolina, posted a clip of the memorable moment on TikTok.
Bride knits her own wedding dress for less than $300 in 45 days: 'Thank goodness my idea worked out'

When Veronica Lindberg Heino—better known as Kika through her social media presence—and her fiance purchased a house, they decided that they wanted to throw a housewarming party. As the two had been engaged for more than a year at the time, the occasion also seemed like the perfect opportunity to hold their wedding, she revealed in a YouTube Q&A video. Thus began the wedding planning. However, they soon discovered that weddings are extremely expensive, with the average wedding dress costing $1,800 in 2021, according to Knot.
Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
Aussie tourist’s attempt to bribe a Balinese cleaner with $100 after her tattoo ink stained the sheets backfires spectacularly after they ratted her out to the hotel - as she reveals the easy hack that eventually fixed the issue

An Australian tourist has narrowly avoided paying a $175 fee after the ink from her new tattoo leaked onto the sheets at her Bali resort - as her attempt to bribe the cleaner with $100 also backfired. The Perth mum, who did not want to give her name because she...
Bride Left Scrambling After “Friend” Makes Wedding Cake

This bride experienced one of our worst nightmares firsthand, as a wedding cake fail left her in a very difficult position on her wedding day. The cake maker definitely failed her here and our heart goes out to her. u/poemsandpupandpasta is the Reddit user who is sharing the story. We admire her bravery, as this is something that we would not have wanted to talk about.
Bride's Brothers Dazzle Wedding Guests As Flower Boys: 'New Wedding Trend'

A viral video showing a bride's brothers serving as her "flower boys" at her wedding delighted guests and viewers alike. Jessica Wallace shared the video to her TikTok account @onlyonejesss, where it was viewed 12 million times. In the video, Lavaughn and Matthew Harvey, danced their way down the aisle while they tossed flower petals.

