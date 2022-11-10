ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
Tyla

Bride left furious by children at her wedding

A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
Aabha Gopan

Woman shocked after bridesmaid ran off with $5,000 of wedding money

Bride shocked after bridesmaid ‘disappeared from the face of the earth’ with $5,000 of her wedding money. Organizing a wedding and associated events like a bachelorette party can be hectic. But things were a bit more difficult for Emma Clair, a TikToker with 180,000 followers because one of her bridesmaids ran off with $5,000 of the wedding money.
Tyla

Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Abby Joseph

Ex-Wife Refuses to Delete Video of Husband Dancing Drunk at Her Brother's Wedding

At its best, a wedding is a joyous occasion that celebrates the love of two people and the beginning of their life together. It's also an opportunity for families to come together and form new bonds. However, alcohol is often present at weddings, and guests are frequently encouraged to drink. As a result, there is the potential for embarrassing behavior by the newlyweds, their parents, and other guests. While some people may be happy to have their drinking and dancing captured on video, others may not want their behavior to be memorialized in this way.
Jason's World

Teenager's mother wants him to spend his money on their family

When you're young, you generally don't have to worry about bills or feeding a family. But, in some instances when you come across money, your family may benefit from it. Not every family is the same but today we'll discuss a situation to see if sharing with the poster's family is warranted.
Newsweek

Dog Walking Down the Aisle in Custom Wedding Outfit Has People Obsessed

The internet has been delighted over a video of a dog who stole the show during a wedding ceremony. Shared on TikTok on Wednesday by Costa and Mason, a Barcelona-based wedding planning service, the video which has amassed over 2 million views shows a small dog trotting down the aisle in a custom dress to deliver the rings for the big moment.
Abby Joseph

A Father Threatened to Bail on His Daughter’s Wedding Just Before She Went Down the Aisle

While some couples may choose to have an open-invitation policy when it comes to their wedding, more and more people are opting to leave children off the guest list. There are many different reasons why a couple can decide to have a wedding without children present, ranging from the desire to prevent the possibility of meltdowns to the simple wish to take pleasure in the company of their peers.

