Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
Bride Surprises Groom at Their Wedding by Jokingly Blowing 'Dust' Off Her Vows: '15 Years Together'
A South Carolina bride with a sense of humor blew the "dust" off her vows in a now-viral video from her wedding. Byron and Christie Jefferies tied the knot on Oct. 15 at The School House Venue in Travelers Rest, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. The ceremony took place about 15 years after the Clemson University alums began dating in early 2007.
Bride left furious by children at her wedding
A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
Woman Requires Each of Her Wedding Guests to Bring a Minimum $250 Gift or They Aren’t Allowed Into the Wedding
The average wedding gift amount is about $100. While some give more, depending on financial circumstances, some also give much less. In most cases, your wedding gift amount is 100% your decision, so there's no pressure involved.
My Son's Step Mom Replaced Me At His Wedding—What Should I Do?
"He decided to put his stepmother on the top table next to the bride's father at his wedding instead of me."
Man’s “Toxic” Ex-Girlfriend Gets in Touch With Him After His Wedding and Ruins the Big Day by Causing a Lasting Fight
Around 40-50% of people end up reuniting with an ex to start a new relationship with them. Getting over past relationships is difficult, often taking many months—or even years. But one man did manage to move forward in life and find someone he loved enough to marry.
Woman wears white dress to stranger's wedding: 'No one is going to mistake me for the bride'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As any bride will tell you, a wedding is all about the details. From the flowers to the dress, everything must be perfect.
Woman shocked after bridesmaid ran off with $5,000 of wedding money
Bride shocked after bridesmaid ‘disappeared from the face of the earth’ with $5,000 of her wedding money. Organizing a wedding and associated events like a bachelorette party can be hectic. But things were a bit more difficult for Emma Clair, a TikToker with 180,000 followers because one of her bridesmaids ran off with $5,000 of the wedding money.
Ex-Wife Refuses to Delete Video of Husband Dancing Drunk at Her Brother's Wedding
At its best, a wedding is a joyous occasion that celebrates the love of two people and the beginning of their life together. It's also an opportunity for families to come together and form new bonds. However, alcohol is often present at weddings, and guests are frequently encouraged to drink. As a result, there is the potential for embarrassing behavior by the newlyweds, their parents, and other guests. While some people may be happy to have their drinking and dancing captured on video, others may not want their behavior to be memorialized in this way.
Future Bride Doesn't Want Her Adopted Sister to Attend Her Wedding
Adoption can be a beautiful and life-changing experience for both the children and parents involved. It could offer kids a stable family environment, and it can help adults start or grow their families. However, not every adoption story has a happy ending.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
‘Bridezilla’ Secretly Uninvites Groom’s Parents to Wedding
What is the biggest red flag when it comes to relationships?. Considering most people only plan to get married once in their lives, it's understandable that they can get really wrapped up in the details of planning the perfect wedding when they get the chance.
Dad forces passenger on flight to move after she complains about his baby: ‘I had enough’
A father is second-guessing his choice to make a woman move back to her seat on a plane. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. During a flight that was 70% full, a woman sat in the empty seat in front of his 1-year-old. The problem is that his 1-year-old likes to kick out his legs.
Teenager's mother wants him to spend his money on their family
When you're young, you generally don't have to worry about bills or feeding a family. But, in some instances when you come across money, your family may benefit from it. Not every family is the same but today we'll discuss a situation to see if sharing with the poster's family is warranted.
Bride Excluding 'Distasteful' Stepmom From Wedding Planning Applauded
The Reddit user said her stepmom had made a disrespectful online post after she revealed her engagement.
Dog Walking Down the Aisle in Custom Wedding Outfit Has People Obsessed
The internet has been delighted over a video of a dog who stole the show during a wedding ceremony. Shared on TikTok on Wednesday by Costa and Mason, a Barcelona-based wedding planning service, the video which has amassed over 2 million views shows a small dog trotting down the aisle in a custom dress to deliver the rings for the big moment.
My ex-boyfriend's best friend asked me on a date the day before my wedding: I was ashamed to tell him I was engaged
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It all started with a summer romance. I met a man at a bus stop. Believe it or not, he was the second man I'd met at a bus stop and the second man I'd dated whom I'd met at a bus stop.
A Father Threatened to Bail on His Daughter’s Wedding Just Before She Went Down the Aisle
While some couples may choose to have an open-invitation policy when it comes to their wedding, more and more people are opting to leave children off the guest list. There are many different reasons why a couple can decide to have a wedding without children present, ranging from the desire to prevent the possibility of meltdowns to the simple wish to take pleasure in the company of their peers.
