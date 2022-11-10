Kate Mulgrew Joins Apple Series ‘Sinking Spring’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Mulgrew is the latest addition to the cast of the drama series “Sinking Spring” at Apple , Variety has learned exclusively.

Mulgrew will star alongside previously announced lead Brian Tyree Henry as well as Michael Mando and Marin Ireland. The series is based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya.

Per the official logline, the series “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.”

Mulgrew will play Theresa Bowers, described as “Ray’s (Brian Tyree Henry) de facto mother who steps in to raise him as if he were her own child.”

Mulgrew is perhaps best known for her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway in “Star Trek: Voyager,” which aired for seven seasons and 172 episodes. She recently reprised the role in the animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” as both a hologram version of Janeway and her flesh and blood counterpart. Mulgrew also earned acclaim for playing Galina “Red” Reznikov in Netflix’s hit series “Orange Is the New Black,” which also ran for seven seasons. Her other recent credits include Showtime’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth” series and “The First Lady,” as well as “Mr. Mercedes” for Audience Network.

She is repped by Viking Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

“Sinking Spring” has an eight-episode order at Apple. Peter Craig serves as writer and executive producer in addition to directing one episode. Ridley Scott will direct and executive produce via Scott Free Productions. David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger of Scott Free also executive produce, with Henry executive producing as well as starring. Tafoya will serve as consulting producer. Apple Studios will produce.