Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court declines to hear another challenge to federal bump stock ban
Another challenge to the federal ban on bump stocks, which enable a semi-automatic gun to fire like a fully automatic weapon, was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police
The El Paso Police Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills after finding a man asleep behind the wheel of his car holding a gun on Tuesday evening.
Idaho police name 4 university students killed in apparent quadruple homicide near campus
Idaho police have released the names of four students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. Authorities do not have any suspects in custody.
Idaho quadruple student homicide: 'Crime of passion,' 'burglary gone wrong' among possible motives, mayor says
Idaho police are trying to narrow down a motive in the slayings of four college students, which could include "burglary gone wrong" or a "crime of passion."
Warnock's church could face subpoena after failing to respond to Georgia secretary of state
Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Building Foundation has failed to respond to an October inquiry into its charitable status in the state.
Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived
David DePape was arrested inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after allegedly bashing her husband's skull with a hammer late last month.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger
The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
Trump goes silent on social media for 24 hours as Dems celebrate Senate majority
Former President Donald Trump has been silent on social media for more than 24 hours, as Democrats continue to score key wins from Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump, a quick-tweeting social media sheriff that often comments on major events, has been notably absent from Truth Social, his preferred platform, since he last tweeted about his daughter’s wedding on Friday.
Idaho woman arrested in boy's disappearance made TikTok posts standing in front of his missing person flyer
Idaho police have arrested Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, for allegedly failing to report the death of a missing boy named Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan.
How a 2024 announcement would immediately impact Trump and whether it would clear the GOP field
Despite calls from some Republicans urging him to delay, Trump appears ready to announce his campaign for the presidency in 2024 on Nov. 15, a week after the midterm elections
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'
Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.
Republican Party 'is dead' after major midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada: Hawley
Republicans need to rebrand and "build something new" after they failed to retake a majority in the U.S. Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the party’s younger members said. On Saturday, shortly after Democrats picked up a key victory in Nevada, where incumbent...
University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player
Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones, accusing of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.
Armed Chicago man follows, attacks woman on video before stealing her car: police
Chicago police are searching for a suspect who appeared to follow a woman into a building in September before attacking her on video and stealing her car, authorities said.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
Fox News
861K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0