College Station, TX

Aggie Freshman Janiah Barker becoming a standout early on

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to their season after a 73-49 win over Army on Sunday. In her inaugural season with the Maroon and White, head coach Joni Taylor said her team is still finding its identity and the word “becoming” is something they use a lot.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies Sign Baltimore Hoops Standout Bryce Lindsay

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team announced the addition of standout guard prospect Bryce Lindsay (Baltimore, Md.), who will join the Aggies for the 2023-24 season. “We are thrilled to add Bryce Lindsay to our program,” Texas A&M Associate Head Coach Devin Johnson said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies ranked in AP poll for first time in the Buzz Williams era

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their men’s college basketball rankings ahead of Week Two of the season and Texas A&M enters at No. 24. The Aggies are 2-0 so far this season with home wins over Louisiana Monroe and Abilene Christian. This is the first time A&M has been ranked in the AP poll since Buzz Williams took over as head coach in 2019. The Aggies hit the road this week for the Myrtle Beach Invitational starting Thursday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies denied bowl opportunity after 13-10 loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Remember back in August when Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP Top 25? They are now 3-7 after a 13-10 loss to Auburn Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was kind of surprising in some respects, but after putting together...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Women’s Basketball Dominates Army, 73-49

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team maximized its rebounding and turnover advantages as the Aggies coasted to a 73-49 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M dominated points off turnovers (26-5) and second-chance points (24-4) as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Women’s Basketball to Host Army Sunday Afternoon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against the Army Black Knights at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena. The Joni Taylor era started out on winning note, with the Aggies (1-0) defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45. The Maroon & White was led by its two freshman starters when Sydney Bowles came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down her first three triples and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Janiah Barker had a stellar collegiate debut of her own, scoring eight points while pacing the team in rebounds (eight), steals (six) and blocks (three).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kats fall behind early in loss to ACU

HUNTSVILLE — Turnovers plagued Sam Houston in a 45-28 loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The Bearkats (5-3) turned the ball over three times and once on downs that the Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 in WAC) turned into 28 points. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak by Sam Houston.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
BRYAN, TX
Celebrate National Pickle Day With The Pickle Witch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of National Pickle Day, The Three celebrated the day with the Pickle Witch Haley Richardson. Richardson says if it wasn’t for her going to the Punk Rock Flee Market in Downtown Bryan three years ago she wouldn’t be coined “The Pickle Witch” she is today.
BRYAN, TX
Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits and vegetables. Juice Juice is a Black-owned juice bar that specializes in fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and juice shots. The owners Christopher McClain and Jeffery Ward use locally-sourced organic ingredients and hope to amplify healthy living in Bryan and College Station, especially in the African American community.
BRYAN, TX
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
BRYAN, TX
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Peanut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Peanut is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 21. The shelter says Peanut is a cattle dog mix and about 4 to 5 years old. Peanut is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family. The shelter is...
BRYAN, TX
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
BRENHAM, TX
Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers holds first fundraising gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers held its first fundraising gala Saturday evening at the Brazos Center. The gala was an opportunity for Crime Stoppers to spread the word about what the organization does and raise funds to pay out tips. This was also the first time the organization had presented the Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award which was created in December last year. Those in attendance were treated to dinner and could participate in a silent auction as well as four different raffles. KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event.
BRYAN, TX

