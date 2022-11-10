Read full article on original website
Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two voting rights groups on Monday filed the latest lawsuit seeking to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, arguing that the interim county clerk there is “inventing” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that was not legally vetted.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore starts to fill leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team on Monday, a diverse group including his chief of staff, budget secretary and top legislative officer. Moore, a Democrat who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, said the selections reflect his commitment...
Republicans choose Jon Burns as next Georgia House speaker
ATLANTA (AP) — State Rep. Jon Burns is likely to be the next speaker of the Georgia House, signaling continuity with the 13-year reign of outgoing speaker David Ralston after Republicans nominated Burns in a secret vote Monday. Burns, a farmer and lawyer from Newington, defeated Harlem lawyer Barry...
Governor Abbott calls for investigation of Harris County’s election issues
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 14, Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the issues with Harris County’s elections last Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters in Harris County expressed their frustration with confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems and more.
Warmer temperatures, rain and then a pretty quick cool down
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy (increasing clouds) along with light winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 50 degrees. Winds: NE 5-10. 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 66/44 degrees. Winds: NW 5-15...
