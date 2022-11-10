Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
KIMT
Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
kvsc.org
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
mprnews.org
DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
knsiradio.com
Vehicle Damages Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the building Friday night. Investigators say the 38-year-old driver thought he had put his vehicle in drive when he had put it in reverse. Police say the driver, Aden Irshed Abdi, was given a ticket for careless driving.
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn
Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover. Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter. Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
fox9.com
322 crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
