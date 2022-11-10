ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

knsiradio.com

CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th

(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
ROCHESTER, MN
kvsc.org

Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!

Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin.  While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton.  Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Vehicle Damages Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the building Friday night. Investigators say the 38-year-old driver thought he had put his vehicle in drive when he had put it in reverse. Police say the driver, Aden Irshed Abdi, was given a ticket for careless driving.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

322 crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE

